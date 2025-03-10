Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Tumble As Trump Warns Of A ‘Little Disruption’ From Tariffs, Other Policies: Retail Turns Bearish

Read Full Article

Top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC.X), Ethereum (ETH.X), XRP (XRP.X), and others witnessed a selloff on Sunday as investors digested President Donald Trump’s comments on the impact of his tariffs and other economic policies on the U.S. economy.

While Bitcoin fell to the $80,000 level before recovering partially, Ethereum was hovering at $2,040, while XRP was down to $2.18 at the time of writing.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy, also tumbled over 5% on Friday and witnessed a further decline in after-market hours.

In an interview on Fox News on Sunday, Trump said “there could be a little disruption” because of tariffs.

“You can't really watch the stock market. If you look at China, they have a 100-year perspective… we go by quarters. What we’re doing is building a foundation for the future.”

Trump’s comments come when the broader U.S. equity markets have witnessed a slump recently, falling more than 2.5% last week. Over the past month, the S&P 500 has fallen nearly 5%, the Dow Jones has declined almost 4%, and the Nasdaq has tumbled almost 8%.

This shock has reverberated through the crypto markets, too. Bitcoin’s price has fallen more than 16% over the past month, Ethereum’s by over 22%, and XRP’s by more than 9%.

This also comes after President Trump announced the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to shore up the U.S. government’s crypto holdings and other digital assets.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Bitcoin and other cryptos turned bearish, with some users questioning the administration’s policies.

One user thinks Trump “destroyed” the crypto market, while another says former Vice President Kamala Harris would’ve been better for the industry.

One user sarcastically quipped that they sold a kidney during the last dip.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos