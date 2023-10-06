Activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize 2023 for 'fighting against oppression of women in Iran'

Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi on Friday received the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran. Norwegian Nobel Committee chair Berit Reiss-Andersen made the announcement in Stockholm.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPeacePrize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all," authorities announced.

Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize was jointly awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Centre for Civil Liberties.

On October 2, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were jointly given the Physiology or Medicine Nobel Prize for their "discoveries concerning nucleoside base modification that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19."

The Royal Swedish Academy of Science announced on October 3 that the Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier “for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electro dynamics in matter”.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is shared by three scientists - Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.