US President Donald Trump went viral after joking about the Chinese food he ate during his China visit. He said President Xi Jinping served him great food, but admitted he had “no idea” what it was.

The US President, Donald Trump, has recently gone viral after giving a candid and humorous reply when an attendee asked about his favourite Chinese food during a gala dinner at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Sunday, November 22.

Donald Trump recently visited China for a historic trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen on November 19. It was the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia.

The meeting was part of Trump’s broader Asia trip, which also included stops in Manila for ASEAN and Quad meetings, before he travelled to Shenzhen, where Xi personally welcomed him at the airport and hosted him at the opening gala dinner.

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Trump on His Chinese Food

Donald Trump has hosted a private gala dinner at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia for top buyers of his $TRUMP meme coin, where guests mingled with celebrity attendees including Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary and mentalist Lior Suchard.

However, one of the attendees at the event asked the US President about his favourite Chinese food, especially after his recent trip to China and the high-profile hospitality hosted by President Xi Jinping. In response, Trump quipped, stating Xi treated him to ‘great’ Chinese food, but he had no idea what it was.

“I love all Chinese food. You know what? President Xi gave me great Chinese food. I have no idea what it was. But it was very good.” Trump said, drawing laughter and applause from the attendees at the gala event.

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Donald Trump, who has been in the news frequently in the headlines over his high-stakes diplomatic tour in Asia and his private crypto ventures at home, turned a light-hearted dinner moment into yet another viral talking point.

Trump’s recent China visit was his third as the US President, having previously visited Beijing in November 2017 during his first term, and later returned to China for a state visit in Beijing in May 2026, before heading to Shenzhen for the APEC summit in November 2026.

Donald Trump’s Old Statement on Chinese Restaurants in the US Goes Viral

As Donald Trump has recently acknowledged his favourite Chinese food during his Virginia dinner, his remarks also brought fresh attention to his earlier praise for the spread of Chinese restaurants across the United States.

Speaking at a state banquet in Beijing during his May 14, 2026 visit, Trump praised the popularity of Chinese restaurants in the US, claiming that they outnumbered the country's five largest fast-food chains combined.

“Just as many Chinese now love basketball and blue jeans, Chinese restaurants in America today outnumber the five largest fast-food chains in the United States all combined. That’s a pretty big statement,” the US President said.

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Donald Trump’s China visit marked his first international official trip following the Republican Party’s defeat in the 2026 US midterm elections, where they lost control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate to the Democrats, making the high-profile diplomatic push in Asia a notable pivot away from domestic political headwinds at home.

Trump is currently his second and final term as the US President, which will conclude in January 2029, and following Democratic Party's midterm elections victory, the 80-year-old is navigating his second half of his presidency with a Democratic-led Congress as he looks ahead to the end of his term.

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