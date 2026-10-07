Donald Trump claims President Xi Jinping holds Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in high regard, suggesting China could attempt to recruit him to lead a company like Huawei following his reinstatement after an extramarital scandal and board review.

Trump Claims Xi Jinping Respects Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Highly

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (local time) that Chinese President Xi Jinping has great respect for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, claiming that China could potentially approach the technology executive to head one of its companies, including Huawei. In an interview with American network CNBC, Trump spoke about his relationship with Xi and said that the Chinese President held Huang in high regard, particularly because of his understanding of advanced chip technology and his vision for the future of the industry.

His remarks came after Nvidia announced Huang's reinstatement as President and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, 11 days after he stepped down on November 13 following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with an Nvidia executive and another with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US officials alleged was working with Chinese intelligence.

Trump said, “So, I have a unique relationship with President Xi. And every time I say I really like him, people get angry at me: "Oh, you shouldn't say that." You know, the stupid people say that we shouldn't. Well, actually, he's got far fewer nuclear weapons than we have, but he's got a lot, okay? And he will have more and more. He's producing them rather quickly. I said, "Why don't you just slow down?" But I will tell you that his respect for Jensen is so great, and I mean it was just, you know, he viewed him on a different level than just about anybody.”

Trump further said that Huang's expertise in chip technology made him particularly valuable, adding that he had discussed the possibility of the Nvidia chief eventually being offered a lucrative role in China. “I came back, I said, 'You know, this guy could end up paying him a fortune to let him run a company in China,” Trump said. Highlighting Huang's association with Nvidia's Blackwell chip technology, Trump said that the executive could potentially consider moving to China if he felt dissatisfied with his treatment in the United States.

“Jensen could be angry at our country, you know, and say, 'I'm going to go to China." Well, he's got the Blackwell in his brain. It's his baby. That's the thing. Nobody else knows it like them,” Trump said. Trump further suggested that China could approach Huang with an offer to lead Huawei or another Chinese company. “I could see China—if we didn't do this, I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, 'Hey, how would you like to come to China?" He's got a little blood in him, you know. He's got a little blood there. "How would you like to come to China and head up Huawei, and head up one of our companies?" And you know what? If Jensen was angry enough, if he was treated badly, maybe he could do that. Maybe he could do a lot better than he does now, and he does very well, by the way,” he said.

Nvidia, earlier today, announced that Huang had been reinstated with immediate effect as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's Board of Directors, 11 days after Huang stepped down on November 13 following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with an Nvidia executive and another with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US officials alleged was working with Chinese intelligence. The board voted unanimously in favour of his return following discussions with Huang, stating that it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.