A shocking incident of alleged honour killing has surfaced in Iran, where parents are accused of murdering their 19-year-old daughter. The young woman was two months pregnant. The horror began when she disclosed her relationship to her family. Reports say she was force-fed pills, beaten, and then smothered with a pillow.

In a chilling case of alleged honour killing, parents have been accused of murdering their own pregnant daughter after discovering her relationship. The 19-year-old girl was two months pregnant. Her life took a tragic turn after she revealed her relationship to her family. Allegations say she was first force-fed medication, then beaten, and eventually strangled by smothering her with a pillow. This incident has sparked fresh debates about women's safety and so-called 'honour killings' in Iran.

What happened to the young woman?

The victim's name is Helia Fattahi. She was only 19 years old and lived in Sanandaj, a city in western Iran. Human rights group Hengaw claims she was two months pregnant following a relationship. Things escalated after she informed her family about it last week.

Reports suggest that on November 21, her father, Voria Fattahi, and mother, Leila Veisi, first went to court to file a complaint against her. After returning home, they allegedly forced her to take about 30 anti-seizure pills. When she survived the assault, they allegedly smothered her with a pillow.

What did the parents say during questioning?

Hengaw stated that both parents confessed to the murder after the incident. Police have arrested them. However, a full investigation and court trial are yet to conclude. Human rights organizations argue that Iran lacks effective legal measures to protect women from domestic violence. They also expressed concern that legal loopholes and relatively light punishments for 'honour killings' might encourage offenders.

Death of two other young women in Iran around the same time

Helia's death brings to light a series of recent violent acts against women in Iran. On November 18, 23-year-old Sadaf Haghbin was allegedly shot dead by her ex-boyfriend at her birthday party. On another note, 16-year-old schoolgirl Sogand Sayadi died after falling from the fifth floor of a building in Kermanshah. Human rights groups claim she had expressed fear of being murdered by her father before her death. These incidents have raised international alarm over women's safety in Iran.

Police statement and investigation

Media reports suggest the police have attributed the incident to a family dispute. On the other hand, human rights organizations are calling it an honour killing. The complete truth will be established through the investigation and legal proceedings.