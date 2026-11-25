An Indian PhD student at Oxford University has spoken about an alleged racist encounter in the UK after a stranger made an insulting remark about her perfume, leaving her hurt and deeply uncomfortable

An Indian woman pursuing a PhD at the University of Oxford has opened up about an alleged racist experience in the UK that left her shaken. Identified as Kamakshi, the student shared her experience in an Instagram video posted on November 21.

According to her account, she was shopping at a store when she noticed a white woman repeatedly walking around her. Although the stranger's behaviour made her uncomfortable, Kamakshi initially chose not to react.

However, the situation took an unpleasant turn when the woman eventually approached her and made a personal remark about her smell.

Recalling the incident, Kamakshi said the stranger told her that she did not want to say it but felt compelled to inform her that she smelled "really, really bad".

The comment caught her completely off guard. She said she was frozen and could not immediately process what had happened. By the time she understood the situation, the woman had already walked away.

Student Says Incident Affected Her Confidence And Left Her Hurt

Explaining how deeply the encounter affected her, Kamakshi said the experience left her feeling hurt and frustrated.

She also challenged the stranger's remark about her smell, explaining that she was wearing a perfume that her father particularly loved. For her, the fragrance carried a personal and emotional connection, making the comment even more upsetting.

Kamakshi recalled spending the rest of the day trying to make herself less noticeable so that she would not attract unwanted attention.

She also suggested that the incident was not an isolated experience. According to her, she had encountered several instances of microaggression while living in the UK.

Her account has brought renewed attention to the everyday discrimination that international students can experience while pursuing education overseas.

Kamakshi Raises Concerns About Institutional Racism, Says She Will Continue Embracing Her Identity

Kamakshi also used her video to highlight what she described as a wider problem of racism, extending beyond individual encounters to educational institutions.

She questioned whether prestigious universities were necessarily free from problematic attitudes and practices, arguing that everyday microaggressions and institutional decisions could contribute to an uncomfortable environment for students from marginalised backgrounds.

Her comments also come amid controversy surrounding Oxford University's decision to host an event featuring American academic Nathan Cofnas, who has faced accusations of racism over his views.

The event, held at Oriel College, attracted protests from hundreds of demonstrators who opposed providing a platform to the academic. The controversy further intensified discussions about freedom of expression and the responsibility of educational institutions.

Despite her experience, Kamakshi ended her account on a note of resilience. Recalling advice from a friend in India, she shared the message: "We fight every day and we lose, but we make this world a little more our own."

She also made it clear that she would not change the way she presents herself. Kamakshi said she would continue wearing her jhumkas, bindi and the same perfume that had become part of the unpleasant encounter.