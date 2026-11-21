President Donald Trump drew backlash after saying he 'can't speak to America' when asked if Russia's Vladimir Putin is a US friend. He discussed his ties with Putin and dismissed allegations of Russia's 2016 election interference as a 'hoax' again.

The President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, was apparently caught off guard when questioned about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press briefing at the White House on Friday, November 20.

Donald Trump had held bilateral as well as trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, November 19. During the one-on-one meeting with Putin, Trump referred to him as his ‘friend’

However, the Republican Party leader’s warm description of Putin raised questions during Friday’s briefings at White House after returning from a trip to the Philippines and China for the ASEAN and APEC Summits, respectively, with reporters pressing him on what that personal tie means for the United States.

Also Read: Trump Sees Real Chance for Peace Between Russia and Ukraine Leaders

‘I Can’t Speak to America’

During the press meeting at the White House, CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins posed a question to US President Donald Trump, asking whether Russian President Vladimir Putin, given Russia’s close alliance with Iran, can be considered a friend to the United States.

In response, Trump appeared to dodge the question by bluntly stating that he cannot speak for America before pivoting to his personal rapport with Putin and bringing up past investigations into Russian election interference, which he dismissed as a rigged Democratic 'hoax'.

“I can’t speak to America,” Trump said.

“I've been dealing with Putin with the fake Russia hoax, and to be honest, he was very nice about it. It was a rigged hoax. It was a hoax that was made up by the Democrats, and it probably helped me win the election, re-win the election,” he added.

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Donald Trump was referring to allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and the subsequent federal investigation into possible links between his election campaign and Russia.

The investigation, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, examined Russian interference and potential coordination with the Trump campaign.

On His Personal Relationship, Nuclear Arsenal and Ukraine

Further speaking on his personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump described their rapport as ‘very good’, pointed to Russia's large nuclear arsenal as a source of strength, and remarked that Putin is having a hard time in a war that was supposed to last a day but has dragged on for five years.

“I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship [with]. And it's actually very good. He's got lots of nuclear {weapons}; he's second to us in nuclear weapons, it's very good. I think it, I think it gives us a lot of additional strength,” the US President said.

“And he's having a hard time right now because he's in a war that should have lasted one day, and it's lasted for five years.

“You know, you're very lucky to have somebody who has a relationship with the heads of the most powerful countries." he added.

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Donald Trump’s bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin came at a time when the US and Russia’s relations remain fraught amid ongoing conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine, making the US President’s warm personal framing a focal point of debate alongside the Shenzhen trilateral talks with China's Xi Jinping.

Also Read: Zelenskyy Sidesteps Trump-Putin Query at Berlin Coalition Summit

‘That's Kind Of His Job': Netizens React To Trump's Remark On America

Donald Trump’s remarks on his inability to speak for America while discussing his personal relationship with Vladimir Putin drew criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with several users questioning his response as the President of the United States.

Taking to their X handles, many users pointed out that representing the country and speaking on its behalf were among the primary responsibilities of the US President, while others questioned Trump's emphasis on his personal relationship with Putin instead of addressing the question about America's interests.

Another section of users also criticised Donald Trump’s remarks, with some making pointed references to his close ties with the Kremlin and questioning his response as America's head of state.

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Donald Trump’s Republican Party has recently suffered a major setback after losing control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate to the Democrats in the November 3 midterm elections, prompting renewed questions about the party's political standing and Trump's leadership.