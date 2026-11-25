Leaked death records have revealed that at least 1,087 Russian soldiers have committed suicide since the Ukraine war started in 2022. On top of that, there are 885 more suspicious deaths. It seems the extreme mental pressure from officer harassment and battlefield fears is driving troops to this tragic step.

We're nearly five years into the Ukraine war, and the focus is shifting from just battlefield casualties to the intense mental health crisis brewing inside the military. The spotlight is now on leaked documents showing that over 1,000 Russian soldiers have died by suicide. This massive leak is grabbing international headlines right now.

UK-based news outlet The Guardian dug into a massive dataset containing over 11 million Russian death certificates. What they found was that since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine kicked off in 2022, 1,087 Russian soldiers have officially committed suicide. These figures are reportedly linked to Rosstat, Russia's official state statistics agency.

How did these leaked documents get out?

The Guardian reported that this data dump came from two hacker groups: 'Cyber Partisans', linked to the Belarusian opposition, and Ukraine's 'Silent Crow'. The leaked files contain crucial details like the deceased's age, home address, place of death, and the official cause. Based on this analysis, researchers identified 1,087 suicide deaths.

The Russian government notoriously keeps military suicide stats under wraps. Just like the actual combat death toll, this stuff is treated as top secret. So, these leaked records are a goldmine for understanding the ground reality inside the Russian armed forces.

885 more suspicious deaths!

Another major red flag from the investigation is that 885 soldier deaths caused by gunshot wounds were classified without a clear explanation. These deaths happened in Ukraine or near the Russian border. While you can't definitively call all of them suicides, experts believe a good chunk of them probably were.

Take the case of Sergei Savenok, a 62-year-old military officer who died in the occupied Luhansk region in 2023. His family was reportedly told it was suicide. But check this out: the leaked official records didn't list it as suicide. It was logged as a gunshot wound with an 'undetermined intent'. The Guardian's probe found several cases where families were told it was suicide, but the official paperwork said something completely different.

Suicide numbers spiking every year!

The leaked data paints a grim picture: the longer the Ukraine war drags on, the more Russian soldier suicides are climbing. In 2022, they logged over 50 suicides. By 2024, that number blew past 200. And the records show 365 soldiers died by suicide in 2025 alone.

The data for 2026 isn't even complete yet, but they've already recorded around 300 suicides. So, the final count for this year is bound to be much higher. Experts analyzing military affairs and groups helping soldiers defect think these numbers are likely way lower than the actual reality. They point out that a lot of battlefield suicides are probably just being written off as combat casualties.

What's pushing soldiers to the edge?

You can't pin military suicides on just one thing. But major factors include forced conscription, brutal harassment from officers, harsh disciplinary action, and the sheer terror of being sent on suicide missions. Military analysts say the mental pressure skyrockets when soldiers are forced to fight against their will, sent back to the frontlines while injured, or trapped in military contracts they can't break.

Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told The Guardian that the coercion and physical abuse soldiers face within the ranks could be a massive driver of this crisis. Ivan Chuviliaev, a spokesperson for 'Idite Lesom' (Get Lost), a group helping soldiers desert, reckons the true suicide toll is way higher than what's on the official books.

It's not just suicides; other crises are brewing!

It's not just suicides; the Russian military is dealing with a massive wave of desertions. Independent media outlet Mediazona reported that by the end of May 2025, Russian military courts had logged 20,662 cases against soldiers for refusing to fight or going AWOL. IStories analyzed this and claims at least 49,000 troops have been registered as deserters or MIA without permission.

Put all this together, and it raises massive questions about how a drawn-out war destroys soldiers' mental health, their working conditions, and the entire military structure. Combat deaths are the obvious result of war, but these leaked docs prove the hidden mental trauma troops face is just as critical and needs serious attention.