A Swedish marathon swimmer has turned a heartbreaking loss into a remarkable achievement. Anna-Carin Nordin swam 190 km across Sweden's Göta Canal, setting a Guinness World Record while fulfilling a dream she shared with her late father

Swedish marathon swimmer and lifeguard Anna-Carin Nordin has earned a place in the Guinness World Records after completing an extraordinary 190-km swim across the Göta Canal in Sweden.

She secured the title for the fastest stage swim of the Göta Canal in the female category, completing the challenging journey in 10 days, 10 hours and nine minutes.

However, the achievement was about much more than setting a world record. It was a deeply personal journey that allowed Nordin to fulfil an ambition she had once planned with her father, Karl-Erik.

The father-daughter duo had started discussing an ambitious swimming expedition around two-and-a-half years ago. Under their original plan, Nordin would undertake the swim while her father would manage the ground support team and logistics.

The two had previously worked together during Nordin's 333-km swimming expedition around Sweden's Öland island in 2020.

Unfortunately, their larger dream remained incomplete after Karl-Erik suffered a severe stroke and passed away before they could begin the planned expedition.

Despite the loss, Nordin decided to continue with their shared ambition. She wanted the journey to represent something they had accomplished together rather than simply another individual sporting achievement.

190 Km Swim Across Göta Canal: How Anna-Carin Nordin Completed The Challenge

Nordin began her record-breaking expedition on May 17, 2026, from Mem, on Sweden's eastern coast. She reached Sjötorp on May 27, completing the 190-km stretch of the Göta Canal in 10 days, 10 hours and nine minutes.

The challenging expedition was divided into 20 separate stages, with the longest individual stretch covering 16 km. She also had to navigate 58 locks along the canal.

What made the achievement even more remarkable was her choice of swimming gear. Nordin completed the entire canal crossing wearing only a swimsuit, swimming cap and goggles, without the protection of a wetsuit.

Cold water proved to be one of her biggest challenges. Temperatures remained between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius throughout the expedition.

She covered approximately 20 km daily, usually divided into two swimming sessions. The demanding schedule involved early mornings, late evenings and limited opportunities to rest.

A dedicated support team helped her throughout the journey. Members assisted with logistics, refreshments and safety, while a kayak accompanied her in the water.

Local residents also played an encouraging role, cheering her on and offering refreshments, including coffee, sandwiches and homemade cakes.

Although the official record journey ended at Sjötorp, Nordin continued towards Gothenburg, as originally planned with her father. Some sections had to be skipped because of unfavourable weather and dangerously low water temperatures. She eventually reached Gothenburg on June 6.

Anna-Carin Nordin's Previous Guinness Achievements: First Woman To Complete Oceans Seven

The Göta Canal achievement is not Nordin's first major milestone in long-distance swimming. She has spent decades developing her skills in open-water swimming and has already made history on the international stage.

In 2013, she became the first woman in the world to complete the Oceans Seven challenge. The demanding swimming challenge involves crossing seven of the world's most difficult open-water channels and straits.

Her achievements include swimming across the English Channel, the Strait of Gibraltar, Japan's Tsugaru Strait and New Zealand's Cook Strait, among other challenging routes.

She was also inducted into the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame in 2018 in recognition of her contribution to the sport.

Nordin's latest achievement adds another significant chapter to her swimming career. However, the 190-km expedition carries a different emotional significance.