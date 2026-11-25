An 11-year-old boy in Kazakhstan tragically died after falling from a third-floor stairwell while attempting to slide down a handrail. Despite emergency surgery for severe head injuries, he passed away, prompting a police investigation into school safety.

An 11-year-old boy has died in a tragic accident at a school in Kazakhstan after reportedly losing his balance when trying to slide down a handrail. The incident, which was caught on CCTV cameras, has raised concerns over the safety of children on school premises.

A sixth grader fell down the third floor stairwell onto a second floor landing with life-threatening head injuries. Despite emergency surgery and intensive medical treatment, doctors could not save his life. According to reports, the incident occurred on November 16, 2026, at a school in Qonaev city in Kazakhstan's Almaty Region.

Apparently the boy fell from the third floor while trying to slide down the railing of staircase during a break time and lost his grip. He was critically injured in the collision, suffering serious head injuries. The school authorities immediately called for medical help and the child was taken to a nearby hospital by an ambulance.

CCTV Footage Captures 11-Year-Old's Fatal Fall

The incident came into the spotlight after CCTV footage from the school reportedly surfaced online. According to the Qonaev City Education Department, the school had more than 200 surveillance cameras, and the accident was recorded by its security system.

Officials reportedly stated that the boy was alone while attempting the stunt. The footage did not indicate that anyone had pushed, hit or physically attacked him. The video has drawn attention to the dangers of attempting risky activities on staircases, particularly in multi-storey buildings.

Doctors Perform Emergency Surgery, But Boy Dies

Following the fall, the 11-year-old was admitted to hospital with severe traumatic brain injuries. His condition was reportedly critical, prompting doctors to seek assistance from specialists at regional, city and national levels.

On November 17, medical teams performed emergency surgery in an attempt to save his life. However, intensive treatment, surgery and resuscitation measures did not change the fact that his condition continued to be serious. On November 18, at around 10 am, doctors declared the child dead. Following the tragic incident, the Almaty Region Education Department offered condolences to the boy’s family, friends, classmates and teachers.

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Police Launch Investigation Into Schoolboy's Death

Authorities have initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident. Police are investigating the incident and the officials are expected to probe the available CCTV footage and the relevant school safety arrangements. The tragedy has once again brought to the fore the importance of child safety in educational institutions and the need to prevent dangerous activities on staircases, railings and other elevated areas.