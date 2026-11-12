Following the Republican Party's midterm election defeat, US President Donald Trump faced scrutiny over his staggering $3 billion net worth surge since taking office. During a 60 Minutes interview, Trump dismissed concerns about his wealth, citing his son's management and his lack of a presidential salary.

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump has been in the news of late following his party, the Republican Party, midterm election defeat, where they failed to hold their ground amidst mounting voter dissatisfaction over economic policies and cost-of-living pressures.

Trump has been under immense scrutiny over his financial growth and asset valuation while in office, especially during his ongoing second term as the US President, following a sweeping congressional rout in midterm elections which saw Democrats regain control of Congress as well as the Senate.

Donald Trump’s admission of an Iran war behind the Republican Party’s midterm election defeat has further ignited a fierce debate within conservative circles and among voters.

Also Read: Rep. Robert Garcia Vows Aggressive Oversight of Trump Administration

Trump’s 3 Billion Net Worth: Fortune Fact-Checked

Following the Republican Party’s midterm election defeat, the US President Donald Trump gave a wide-ranging interview to 60 Minutes journalist Ross Douthat, tackling everything from military fallout to his staggering personal wealth.

However, Trump was put on the spot by Douthat regarding his surge of $3 billion in net worth since taking office. In a video posted by 60 Minutes on its official social media handles, journalist Ross Douthat questioned Donald Trump on Forbes’ latest estimates tracking a staggering multi-billion-dollar surge in his personal fortune.

In response, Trump said, “Well, so did everyone.” Before the US President continued to brush off the line of questioning, the journalist Ross Douthat immediately countered, “My net worth did not go up by $3 billion, for the record.” This prompted Donald Trump to fire back, saying, “Well, you should’ve stocked”.

Journalist Ross Douthat’s immediate fact-check on Trump's sweeping generalization about national wealth gains quickly became the defining moment of the interview, as the US President’s defensive retort laid bare the growing disconnect between executive wealth accumulation and the economic anxieties facing ordinary citizens.

As Donald Trump is the richest US President to hold the office in American history, his financial portfolio and its trajectory during his time in the White House have continually drawn unprecedented scrutiny from economists, ethics watchdogs, and political opponents alike.

How Did Trump’s Net Worth Surge By Billions?

Further speaking on his surge in net worth since returning to White House, Donald Trump stated that he devotes no time to managing his financial portfolio, adding that his son, Donald Trump Jr handles the oversight of his holdings, noting that he maintains substantial cash reserves and does not take a presidential salary.

“I devote almost no time to my net worth. I don't care. I make, I have a lot of money, far more than I ever thought I'd have. And, I guess it's gone up. I don't even know." Trump said.

“I have a son who's a very straight, good guy. He watches over money. I don't even talk to him about it. He watches. I've had a lot of cash long before I came in here. I don't take a salary, you know?" he added.

According to Forbes, Donald Trump has a net worth of an estimated $6.3 billion, placing him among the wealthiest individuals globally while standing as the richest sitting president in U.S. history.

In 2025, Trump's net worth was reportedly $7.3 billion, an increase of $4.2 billion at the end of his first term as U.S. president, bringing his total accumulated wealth to unprecedented heights and cementing his status as one of the most financially influential figures ever to occupy the Oval Office.

Also Read: Congressman-Elect Amish Shah Vows to Protect the American Dream Now