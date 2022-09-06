Netizens celebrate Liz Truss' win with Rishi Sunak memes; Check out

Liz Truss has defeated Rishi Sunak to be the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Soon after the news broke out, Twitter was bombarded with memes and hilarious jokes. Take a look.

Following her victory over opponent Rishi Sunak in the contest for the leadership of the Conservative Party, Liz Truss was named the country's next prime minister on Monday. In her victory speech, Truss acknowledged the challenge posed by her Sunak. "It has been a hard-fought campaign. I think we have shown the depth and breadth of talent in our Conservative Party," she said.

While the celebrations started both outdoors and online, social media exploded with memes, the most of them were targeted at Rishi Sunak.

Elections for the next party leader were open to about 180,000 paid Tory members. The voting rate was 82.6 percent, and Liz Truss received 81,326 votes against Sunak's 60,399 votes. Sir Graham Brady, the head of the 1922 Committee of backbencher Tory MPs and the election's returning officer, declared the victory at 12:30 BST (17:00 IST). After her predecessor Boris Johnson decided to resign as prime minister due to a succession of scandals that had tarnished his reputation, Truss, 47, became a potential candidate.

Born in Oxford to a maths professor father and nurse teacher mother, Truss grew up and lived in different parts of the UK, including Paisley in Scotland and Leeds, Kidderminster and London in England – something she capitalised on during the campaign as her commitment to all parts of the country if elected leader. Truss is married to accountant Hugh O'Leary with two teenage daughters.

