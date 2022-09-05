Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister of Britain

    Liz Truss had been the front-runner and promised to act quickly to tackle Britain's cost of living crisis, adding that within a week she will come up with a plan to tackle rising energy bills. Her platform of cutting taxes if elected, as the UK goes through a record inflation period, has also resonated with her party members.

    Who is Liz Truss?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    Liz Truss has been picked to replace former Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party, marking the end of a bitter summer campaigning and the peak of a political career marked by a rapid climb through the upper echelons of British politics and dramatic changes of opinion

    For the past few weeks, Truss had been the front-runner and promised to act quickly to tackle Britain's cost of living crisis, adding that within a week she will come up with a plan to tackle rising energy bills. Her platform of cutting taxes if elected, as the UK goes through a record inflation period, has also resonated with her party members.

    Also read: Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to be the next UK Prime Minister

    Truss, the 46-year-old leader, hails from north of England, a region that is traditionally a stronghold of the opposition Labour Party. The Oxford native herself identified as a Social Democrat, an affiliation close to Centrist policies, earlier.

    Elizabeth Truss read philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University. From there on she became more inclined towards Conservative ideals of reduced role of the government, and greater role of the private sector in the economy. She worked in the energy and telecommunications industry for 10 years as a commercial manager, among other jobs in the private sector.

    Also read: 'See you Monday': Rishi Sunak signs off UK PM campaign with an optimistic tweet

    Truss has been declared the winner of the Conservative Party leadership election with 81,326 votes, defeating Rishi Sunak, who received 60,399 votes.

    The voting by Tory members for their choice between Sunak and Truss which started early August closed on Friday evening.

    Nearly 52 per cent said that Truss would make a "poor" or "terrible" prime minister, while 43 per cent said they did not trust her "at all" to deal with the issues of the expensive cost of living. A further 37 per cent of Britons believe she will be much the same as her predecessor.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to be the next United Kingdom Prime Minister gcw

    Liz Truss elected as UK's 3rd woman PM, defeats Rishi Sunak by over 20,000 votes

    Pakistan faces 500% jump in onion price, worsens inflation AJR

    Pakistan faces 500% jump in onion price, worsens inflation

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India; know about her four-day tour here - adt

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India; know about her four-day tour here

    Magnitude of 6.8 strong earthquake strikes China's drought-hit Sichuan province AJR

    Magnitude of 6.8 strong earthquake strikes China's drought-hit Sichuan province

    Horrific Canada stabbing 10 dead many injured suspects on the run gcw

    'Horrific' Canada stabbing: 10 dead, many injured, suspects on the run

    Recent Stories

    football epl 2022-23 I will be Cristiano Ronaldo friend and sometimes his teacher - Erik ten Hag-ayh

    'I will be Cristiano Ronaldo's friend and sometimes his teacher' - Erik ten Hag

    Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to be the next United Kingdom Prime Minister gcw

    Liz Truss elected as UK's 3rd woman PM, defeats Rishi Sunak by over 20,000 votes

    Did Rohit Verma reveal dark secrets of Bollywood Here is what the designer claims drb

    Did Rohit Verma reveal dark secrets of Bollywood? Here's what the designer claims

    Hamster plays real-life Super Mario, netizens delighted Watch-tgy

    Hamster plays real-life Super Mario, netizens delighted | Watch

    Apple event livestream where when how to watch live iphone 14 series apple watch airpods pro 2 launch gcw

    Apple's iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch series 8 launch: When & where to watch event live?

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon