    Liz Truss becomes UK PM; Know her net worth, car collection & more

    Liz Truss was named as the UK's next prime minister today, winning an internal leadership contest of the ruling Conservative party at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession. As she won the election, lets take a look at her net worth, car collection and other details.
     

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 5:49 PM IST

    UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been elected as the new British Prime Minister on Monday to succeed Boris Johnson defeating rival Rishi Sunak. 47-year-old Truss becomes the third female Prime Minister of the UK. Truss got 81,326 votes while Sunak got 60,399 votes.

    After the results were announced, Truss said, "We need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy." She further said, "I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply."

    According to a various media reports, Liz Truss has a net worth of $10 million by the year 2022. Reports suggest that her remuneration is close to $450,000 a year. Meanwhile, her car collection includes Cadillac Escalade, Land Rover Defender, BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XF and Range Rover, among many.

    Many have been speculating about her goals for the top position for months. She declared her intentions to reduce company tax and roll back the National Insurance increase when she announced her candidacy.

    She studied Politics, Philosophy, and Economics at Merton College in Oxford, much like many people before her. She discovered her passion for politics here, and she quickly rose to the position of president of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats club, where she was deeply active in student politics.

    She began her political career as a councillor for the London Borough of Greenwich prior to running as Conservative MP for Hemsworth in 2011. 

    Truss is entering the office just when energy prices in UK have gone up. There is a palpable anger among the public. She takes office when Europe is affected by war in Ukraine. Russia has been leveraging its position as Europe's major gas provider to exert political pressure. Energy shortage in Europe may cause greater problems as winter months approach.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 5:49 PM IST
