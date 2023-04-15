Nephew of former PM Indira Gandhi's assassin held in New Zealand on drug peddling charges

New Zealand Police said that Auckland City's Organised Crime Unit had been investigating a shipment of kombucha bottles among pallets of drug-laced beer cans, that resulted in a search warrant executed in Ryan Place, Manukau in early March.

In a recent development, a relative of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassin has been arrested on charges of drug peddling in New Zealand, reports said. Auckland Police reportedly busted a drug peddling racket, and investigation led to Baltej Singh, who is a nephew of Satwant Singh, who along with Beant Singh had assassinated former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

New Zealand Police said that Auckland City's Organised Crime Unit had been investigating a shipment of kombucha bottles among pallets of drug-laced beer cans, that resulted in a search warrant executed in Ryan Place, Manukau in early March. Police said officers had identified 328kgs of methamphetamine concealed in beer cans.

Baltej Singh is known to be one of the primary masterminds and fundraisers for anti-India and pro-Khalistan movements organised in New Zealand. Currently, he is imprisoned and is undergoing trial on drug peddling charges.

In 1980s, Satwant Singh's brother and his family had relocated to New Zealand and had set up a small grocery store in Auckland. Local gurdwaras often hailed Baltej for being the nephew of Satwant Singh.

However, a sudden increase in the wealth of the Singhs came to the notice of people close to them. Baltej Singh's father, who is Satwant Singh's brother, became the proprietor of a real estate firm called Ray White.