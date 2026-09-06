Destructive floods and landslides in Nepal have claimed 1,331 lives. India has joined the rescue efforts, with teams working to clear the Chilime Tunnel. New Delhi has also sent 95 tonnes of humanitarian aid and 54 specialised personnel.

Destructive floods and widespread landslides sweeping across the Himalayan nation have claimed 1,341 lives, according to the latest figures released by the Nepal Police.

Subsequently, the death toll was revised to 1,331 as search and rescue operations continued on Saturday, alongside the safe rescue of a Chinese national from an audit tunnel of the Upper Trishuli 1 Hydropower Project and a 64-year-old woman from Betrawati in Nuwakot. According to the latest update issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) at 6 PM, the number of human casualties stood at 1,331, compared with 1,344 in its noon update.

India-Nepal Joint Rescue Efforts

Amid these ongoing rescue efforts, Indian personnel are pressing forward with operations within the Chilime Tunnel alongside the Nepal Army, the Indian Embassy announced on Saturday amidst severe flooding that left numerous individuals missing.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal stated via the social media platform X, sharing a visual glimpse of the ongoing operations, "Take a look at the ongoing rescue operations being carried out by the Indian rescue team in close coordination with the Nepal Army, inside the Chilime Tunnel. The joint team India-Nepal continues their work despite challenges posed by heavy debris, water and mud."

Earlier on Saturday, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava explained that rescue squads are persistently clearing dense debris from within the Chilime tunnel to enable heavy equipment access into deeper sections. "India and Nepal rescue teams continue to remove heavy debris, water and mud, which in the interior has reached close to the roof of the Chilime tunnel. This would allow heavy machinery to be taken deep into the tunnel. In parallel, work is also underway to make an access road from nearby Syafrubesi to the tunnel portal. Given the difficult terrain and narrow valley, heavy helicopter usage is not possible. The access road would allow an excavator to be brought to the site and assist rescue operations," the Ambassador stated on X.

India's Humanitarian Support

Sustaining its humanitarian support for Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed on Friday that New Delhi has dispatched roughly 95 tonnes of humanitarian aid across seven flights, accompanied by 54 specialised personnel to aid search and rescue missions following catastrophic flash floods across the Himalayan nation.

During a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal affirmed that India will maintain its support aligned with requirements outlined by Nepalese authorities, detailing upcoming shipments containing additional forensic kits, Bailey bridges, and requested supplies. "We will continue to provide assistance as per the requirements of the Nepal government. In the coming days, we plan to send more forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other materials that are requested by the Nepal government. Yesterday, we had two Indian aircraft flying to Kathmandu along with 21 tonnes of relief material. Till now, we have supplied around 95 tonnes of relief materials on seven aircraft. In addition to the relief material, we have also sent 54 personnel to support relief and rescue efforts in Nepal. This comprises 30 tunnel rescue experts, 19 forensic experts, and a five-member medical team. Our rescue and forensic teams are deployed on the ground, and they are working closely with the Nepalese authorities," Jaiswal added. (ANI)