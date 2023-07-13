Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NASA's Perseverance Rover discovers diverse organic matter on Mars; boosts search for signs of life

    Organic molecules are the key building blocks of life on Earth that are made primarily of carbon and hydrogen and often other elements like oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulphur.

    NASA Perseverance Rover discovers diverse organic matter on Mars; boosts search for signs of life snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    NASA's Perseverance rover has made a significant discovery in Mars' Jezero Crater, finding a wide range of organic matter. Organic molecules, which consist primarily of carbon and hydrogen, are essential building blocks of life on Earth. This finding, published in the journal Nature, holds implications for the search for signs of life on the Red Planet, according to researchers.

    "The presence and distribution of preserved organic matter on the surface of Mars can provide key information about the Martian carbon cycle and the potential of the planet to host life throughout its history," the authors wrote.

    Previous discoveries of various organic molecules in Martian meteorites and the Gale crater have been made, but scientists have not ruled out the possibility that these materials have a “biotic” origin or are the result of life on the planet. They have proposed several explanations for the origin of organic matter on the planet, such as interactions between water and dust or the delivery of organic compounds by dust or meteorites.

    “These potential organic molecules are largely found within minerals linked to aqueous processes, indicating that these processes may have had a key role in organic synthesis, transport, or preservation,” they wrote. 

    Dr. Sunanda Sharma from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory mentioned that there are multiple hypotheses regarding the presence of organic matter on Mars, based on studies of meteorites and missions.

    Also read: Sun to reach 'solar maximum' in 2025, sparks fears of potential 'Internet apocalypse'

    Perseverance, which landed on Mars in February 2021, detected evidence of diverse organic compounds in the vast Jezero crater during its exploration. The rover's Sherloc instrument (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) enabled fine-scale mapping and analysis of organic molecules and minerals on Mars, making it the first tool of its kind.

    “Not all organics are biological in origin. Observing spatial relationships between minerals and organics is necessary when evaluating organic origins and potential biosignatures. Everything we know of life on Earth is limited to what is preserved in the rock-mineral record. On Earth, biosignatures are found in certain minerals and some minerals are better at preserving organics than others,” said Ashley E Murphy, a researcher at the Planetary Science Institute and co-author on the new paper.

    In a separate finding, NASA's Curiosity rover discovered rocks containing organic carbon, indicating the possibility of past life on Mars.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Can UNSC claim to speak for the world without the largest democracy as a permanent member PM Les Echos interview

    Can UNSC claim to speak for the world without the largest democracy as a permanent member: PM Modi

    WATCH Gaffe-prone Biden calls Ukraine President Zelenskyy as 'Vladimir' at NATO Summit; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Gaffe-prone Biden calls Ukraine President Zelenskyy as 'Vladimir' at NATO Summit; video goes viral

    India acts as link between global south and western world: PM Modi AJR

    India acts as link between global south and western world: PM Modi

    Senior Russian general sacked after accusing top brass of treachery in Ukraine snt

    Senior Russian general sacked after accusing top brass of treachery in Ukraine

    The battle for online information: Russian Wikipedia faces threat as Putin-friendly rival Ruwiki emerges snt

    The battle for online information: Russian Wikipedia faces threat as Putin-friendly rival Ruwiki emerges

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Engineering student ends life after being harassed by loan apps for Rs 46,000 vkp

    Bengaluru: Engineering student ends life after being harassed by loan apps for Rs 46,000

    Tomato trouble in MP: Wife leaves home after husband uses tomatoes for cooking without asking her AJR

    Tomato trouble in MP: Wife leaves home after husband uses tomatoes for cooking without asking her

    Sago Palm to Lily - 7 most dangerous plants for pets MSW

    Sago Palm to Lily - 7 most dangerous plants for pets

    Aiding digestion to boosting immunity: 5 benefits of Black Pepper ATG

    Aiding digestion to boosting immunity: 5 benefits of Black Pepper

    Can UNSC claim to speak for the world without the largest democracy as a permanent member PM Les Echos interview

    Can UNSC claim to speak for the world without the largest democracy as a permanent member: PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon
    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon