    Mysterious case of the 'closed' Ain Dubai, the world's largest Ferris wheel

    Ain Dubai, the renowned Ferris wheel billed as the world's largest, made a dazzling entry into Dubai's skyline two years ago. However, its operation was abruptly halted only a few months post-launch, leaving the iconic structure at a standstill.

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 8:40 AM IST

    Dubai's iconic skyline, known for its towering skyscrapers, witnessed the grand debut of the world's largest Ferris wheel two years ago. However, its rotation came to a mysterious halt mere months after its inauguration. Named Ain Dubai, this monumental Ferris wheel was conceived as a captivating attraction in the glamorous United Arab Emirates hub, which boasts the world's tallest building. Yet, it currently stands motionless, its opulent illuminations remaining the sole active elements. A message on the official website of the attraction simply states, "Ain Dubai remains closed until further notice."

    The message conveys that upon setting a reopening date, a formal announcement will follow. It also expresses excitement about presenting novel and enticing offerings to visitors from around the world once Ain Dubai reopens.

    Initially anticipated to be a temporary closure of a month, the wheel's revival has been indefinitely postponed. The facility was initially shuttered in March of the previous year for "periodic enhancements." Originally slated to resume operations after Ramadan and during the Eid Al Fitr holiday weekend, those plans were altered, extending the closure until the beginning of this year. The inquiries directed towards the minds behind the 2021-launched project have remained unanswered.

    Around the dining establishments, boutiques, and cafes that encompass the attraction, staff members remain doubtful whether the intricate structure, which took approximately six years to construct, will ever spin again.

    Dubai Eye, a product of collaboration among international enterprises, is situated in Bluewaters, a fabricated island designed as a multifaceted locale for retail, living, and amusement. Rising to a height of 250 meters (825 feet), each of its legs equals the length of 15 London buses, as per Dubai's tourism department. The wheel affords panoramic vistas of iconic landmarks such as Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah. Its configuration encompasses 48 deluxe cabins, capable of accommodating up to 40 passengers each, with a single revolution taking 38 minutes.

    Tickets range from 100 dirhams (approximately $27) to 4,700 dirhams (around $1,280), offering options for luxurious passes and private cabins. The absence of an official clarification has ignited a plethora of conjectures about the apparent technical glitches affecting the Ferris wheel, particularly amongst Bluewaters' staff. Foreign media accounts have also indicated that the Dubai Eye's current state is purely for display purposes.

