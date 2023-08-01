Myanmar's military junta pardons ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi for five offences: Report

Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who has been detained since the military coup in 2021, was among over 7,000 prisoners reportedly granted pardon on Tuesday by the Junta to mark Buddhist Lent.

Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since she was ousted in a 2021 military coup, has been pardoned in a junta amnesty of more than 7,000 prisoners to mark Buddhist Lent, state media said on Tuesday. The Nobel Laureate will be pardoned for five of the numerous offences for which she was sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison. Despite the pardon, reports suggest that she will not be fully released from detention but will remain under house arrest.

"Chairman of State Administration Council pardons Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by the relevant courts," the broadcast said.

Aung San Suu Kyi was moved from prison to house arrest in Naypyitaw, the capital, just last week. She has been appealing the convictions for various offences, including incitement, election fraud, and corruption, and has consistently denied all the charges brought against her.

Myanmar Radio and Television announced the pardons on Tuesday, but the source stated that this does not mean she will be completely free. Instead, she will continue to remain in a restricted state of house arrest, not enjoying full freedom of movement.

Aung San Suu Kyi's journey with house arrest goes back to 1989, when she was first put under house arrest after leading massive protests against the military's rule. In recognition of her unwavering commitment to democracy, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. It wasn't until 2010 that she was fully released from house arrest, but her political journey faced further challenges with the halting of military reforms following the 2015 election. These challenges culminated in the military coup of 2021, leading to her current detention.

Despite the partial pardon, Aung San Suu Kyi's status remains restricted, and the situation continues to draw international attention and concern. Her enduring fight for democracy has made her a symbol of hope and resistance in Myanmar's tumultuous political landscape.