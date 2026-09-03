Muanpuii Saiawi, currently India's High Commissioner to New Zealand, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner to Vanuatu. The move aims to deepen ties, which include cooperation in IT, healthcare, and climate change.

Muanpuii Saiawi has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Vanuatu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

In a press release, the MEA noted that Muanpuii Saiawi (IFS: 2005), “Presently High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Vanuatu, with residence in Wellington.” She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Strengthening Diplomatic Relations

In an earlier statement, the MEA highlighted how the diplomatic relations between India and Vanuatu are characterised by goodwill and cooperation, with India providing developmental assistance to Vanuatu in areas such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The two nations share common values in promoting democracy, multiculturalism, and addressing climate change concerns, enhancing their partnership in international forums. Despite the geographical distance between them, the bilateral relationship continues to grow, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration in various fields.

Deepening Cooperation and Support

As ties continue to deepen between India and Vanuatu, earlier in April, Margherita visited the India-supported Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CeIT), where he announced additional IT hardware and software support to bolster local digital skills. A landmark announcement included sponsorship for 10 patients from Vanuatu to receive specialised medical treatment in India under the 'Heal in India' initiative.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Jotham Napat, the Minister reaffirmed the bond between the two nations, focusing on climate resilience and economic engagement. This visit marked a continuation of the momentum generated by the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). By addressing the critical needs of "SIDS" (Small Island Developing States)--specifically climate change, healthcare, and capacity building--India is positioning itself as a reliable alternative for developmental cooperation in the Pacific. (ANI)