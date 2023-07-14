Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Miraculous surgery: Doctors reattach boy's head after car accident in Israel

    In a miraculous surgery, doctors in Israel successfully reattach a 12-year-old boy's head to his neck after a severe car accident, leading to a remarkable recovery.

    Miraculous surgery: Doctors reattach boy's head after car accident in Israel snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Doctors in Israel have performed a remarkable and complex surgery on a 12-year-old boy who suffered a severe car accident while riding his bicycle. The surgeons successfully reattached his head to his neck, a procedure described as a "miracle" by The Times of Israel. The boy, Suleiman Hassan, experienced an "internal decapitation" or bilateral atlanto occipital joint dislocation, where his skull became detached from the top vertebrae of his spine. He was swiftly transported to Hadassah Medical Center for emergency surgery, with his head nearly completely separated from the base of his neck.

    Dr. Ohad Einav, the orthopedic surgeon leading the treatment, shared that the operation involved several hours and the use of new plates and fixations in the damaged area. The medical team's knowledge and innovative technology in the operating room were crucial in saving the child's life. Despite the odds, the surgeons consider the boy's recovery to be a miraculous outcome as he only had a 50 percent chance of survival.

    While the surgery took place the previous month, the doctors did not publicly disclose the results until July. The hospital recently discharged Hassan with a cervical splint, and his ongoing recovery will continue to be monitored by the medical staff.

    "The fact that such a child has no neurological deficits or sensory or motor dysfunction and that he is functioning normally and walking without an aid after such a long process is no small thing," Dr Einav told the outlet.

    The fact that he is functioning normally and walking without assistance after such a complex procedure is a remarkable achievement.

    Dr. Einav further emphasized that this highly rare surgery requires specialized doctors, particularly considering the larger size of a child's head compared to an adult's, which makes them more vulnerable. He underscored the rarity of this procedure, especially when performed on children and teenagers, noting that it demands extensive knowledge and experience from the surgeon.

    Throughout the entire ordeal, the boy's father never left his side. He expressed gratitude to the hospital staff for saving his only son's life and acknowledged the professionalism, technology, and swift decision-making of the trauma and orthopedics team. His heartfelt thanks were conveyed to the medical staff for their exceptional care and dedication.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Wagner does not exist Russian President Putin's chilling message amid fears Prigozhin is dead or jailed AJR

    'Wagner does not exist': Putin's chilling message amid fears Prigozhin is dead or jailed

    Special: A celebration of India at La Seine Musicale in Paris vkp

    Special: A celebration of India at La Seine Musicale in Paris

    WATCH Bastille Day Parade begins in Paris with PM Modi as Guest of Honour AJR

    Bastille Day WATCH: Rafael jets, tri-service contingent grace parade; PM Modi witnesses celebrations

    PM Modi in France visit How do the French celebrate Bastille Day in Paris

    Explained: How does France celebrate Bastille Day in Paris?

    165 million people fell into poverty due to Covid, Ukraine war, says UN; calls for 'debt-poverty pause' snt

    165 million people fell into poverty due to Covid, Ukraine war, says UN; calls for 'debt-poverty pause'

    Recent Stories

    Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan says theatrical experience is totally unique in all media ADC

    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan says theatrical experience is totally unique in all media

    Healthy hair to Heart health: 7 benefits of Cashew nuts ATG EAI

    Healthy hair to Heart health: 7 benefits of Cashew nuts

    5 most popular Chinese dramas with Contract Marriage storyline in India vma eai

    5 most popular Chinese dramas with Contract Marriage storyline in India

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads RBA

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads

    Weight management to Bone health: 7 benefits of Raisins ATG EAI

    Weight management to Bone health: 7 benefits of Raisins

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon