    Millions across the world face brunt of 'record-breaking' heat

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    A scorching global heatwave continues to grip much of the world, with record highs anticipated in Europe and relentless heat continuing in Phoenix, US, for the 19th consecutive day above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (over 43 degree Celsius). The US National Weather Service issued warnings of 'record-breaking heat' spanning parts of the US, including Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, lower Mississippi Valley, and South Florida.

    China's Xinjiang region recorded its highest-ever temperature. The surge in temperatures is attributed to heat-trapping gas emissions, largely from fossil fuel burning, and the return of the El Niño weather pattern.

    More than 70 million people in the US are under heat alerts, and the Southwest is bracing for a prolonged heatwave with triple-digit temperatures persisting throughout the region. The Gulf Coast and South Florida will also face rising heat and humidity, leading to heat index values soaring up to 115 degree Fahrenheit (46 degree Celsius) in some areas.

    Situation in Europe

    In Europe, temperatures are soaring to record highs, prompting Mediterranean countries to issue alerts, shut down tourist attractions, and increase healthcare resources to cope with heat-related illnesses. 

    The European Space Agency warned of potential temperatures reaching 48 degrees Celsius in Sardinia and Sicily, while Rome and Madrid could see temperatures in the mid to high 40s.

    Europe's landmass and geographical location contribute to its rapid warming, with the continent experiencing more frequent and intense heat waves. An anticyclonic high-pressure system named Cerberus has exacerbated the soaring temperatures and is expected to persist for at least another week. 

    Wildfires have erupted in Greece and Spain due to the intense heat, and olive oil production in Spain is threatened with a potential 40% reduction. As the heat emergency intensifies in Italy, health officials have declared emergencies in multiple cities, and hospitals are bracing for an influx of heat-related health issues. 

    In Rome, volunteers have set up help points across the city to provide aid to those struggling with the oppressive heat. The situation demands immediate attention and precautionary measures to safeguard public health and well-being.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
