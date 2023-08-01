Meet Bettina Dorfmann, the Barbie superfan with record-breaking collection of 18,500 Barbie dolls (WATCH)

Discover the remarkable story of Bettina Dorfmann, a 62-year-old superfan from Germany, who holds the Guinness World Record for amassing a massive collection of 18,500 Barbie dolls, making her a true Barbie icon.

The iconic doll 'Barbie' has gained significant attention with the release of the movie named after her. However, Barbie has been a cultural icon since it first hit toy stores, often becoming one of the first toys young girls receive. A 62-year-old superfan from Germany, Bettina Dorfmann, has taken her love for Barbies to an extraordinary level, amassing an impressive collection of 18,500 dolls.

In 2005, Bettina Dorfmann achieved the Guinness World Record for owning the biggest Barbie collection, surpassing Tony Mattia from the UK, who had 1,125 dolls, with her initial collection of 2,500 dolls. Over the years, her collection has continued to expand, and now she possesses an astonishing 18,500 dolls, including some from the Barbie movie.

"I love Barbie dolls because I played with them in my childhood, and it was a very good time for me," Bettina Dorfmann told Guinness.

Dorfmann's passion for Barbie dolls stems from her childhood, during which she enjoyed playing with them, creating fond memories. Her serious collecting journey began in 1993, although her very first Barbie was a gift she received back in 1966 at the tender age of five. Among her vast collection, she possesses numerous rare dolls, with the rarest being an original 1959 Barbie.

Making the most out of her Barbie fascination, Dorfmann has turned her hobby into a livelihood. She exhibits her dolls and writes books about Barbie. Additionally, she operates a unique 'doll hospital' where she repairs dolls for others.

Regarding her repair business, Dorfmann recalls, "In the 90s I started repairing my own dolls and buying replacement parts for them, such as arms and legs. I did it for myself because I like crafting and repairing. Collectors at toy trade fairs began asking if I could help restore their dolls' hair and make-up or replace missing eyelashes. When they asked what it cost, I asked for things I needed such as dolls' shoes. From there it just grew and grew."

Dorfmann offers doll repair services at varying prices, charging from USD 5.60 for quick on-the-spot fixes to USD 336.01 for more complex repairs that demand additional time and effort.

Her love for Barbie has been passed down to her daughter, who also found joy in playing with the iconic dolls during her childhood. Bettina Dorfmann's incredible collection and dedication to Barbie serve as a testament to the doll's enduring cultural impact and widespread appeal over the years.