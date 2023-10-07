Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Massive earthquake hits western Afghanistan, resulting in 14 deaths, 78 injuries

    It is reportedly said that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Herat, the region's largest city. The initial quake was followed by five aftershocks with magnitudes of 5.5, 4.7, 6.3, 5.9, and 4.6.

    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    A powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck western Afghanistan, causing significant devastation and casualties. According to Mohammad Taleb Shahid, the public health director of Herat province, the earthquake has already claimed the lives of 14 people and injured 78. However, the toll is expected to rise as there are reports of people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

    As the tremors began, crowds of residents and shopkeepers in Herat rushed out of buildings, resulting in 25 injuries and one fatality, according to a spokesperson for the Taliban government.

    Witnesses in Herat described the terrifying experience of the earthquake, with buildings shaking, wall plasters falling, and cracks appearing in walls. Communication networks were disrupted, leaving many worried and unable to contact their families.

    Mullah Jan Sayeq, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority, cautioned that the initial casualty count is preliminary and expected to increase. Landslides have occurred in rural and mountainous areas, further complicating the situation.

    Efforts are underway to assess the full extent of the damage and provide assistance to those affected by the earthquake.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
