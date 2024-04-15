Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bishop stabbed multiple times in Sydney during church service, 4 others injured; WATCH shocking video

    Shocking live footage captured Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being stabbed mercilessly while delivering a sermon at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Sydney's Wakeley.

    Mass stabbing inside church in western Sydney leaves preacher, 4 others injured; WATCH shocking video snt
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    In another unsettling incident in Sydney, a Bishop was attacked just days after a horrifying stabbing spree claimed the lives of six shoppers in the city. Shocking live footage captured Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being stabbed mercilessly while delivering a sermon at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in western Sydney's Wakeley area.

    The incident unfolded on Monday evening around 7 PM, shaking the congregation. Reports indicate that Bishop Emmanuel was stabbed with a pen and swiftly taken to the hospital for treatment. Quick-thinking church attendees managed to detain the assailant until authorities arrived, leading to his arrest.

    In the chilling live stream footage, Bishop Emmanuel is seen addressing the congregation when a man calmly approaches him and viciously attacks, targeting his face and neck with a weapon. The bishop collapses to the ground amid screams from the crowd, prompting several churchgoers to rush forward in assistance.

    New South Wales cops confirmed "a police operation is underway" in Wakeley following reports that "a number of people were stabbed" at the church. Paramedics said they were treating four people who were injured in the attack.

    "Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries. The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics," the NSW police were quoted as saying in The Sun.

    Sydney's Liverpool Hospital, where Bishop Emmanuel is reportedly receiving treatment, has been placed under lockdown.

    This incident follows closely on the heels of the tragic mall rampage in Bondi, where Joel Cauchi took the lives of six innocent people. Heroic Inspector Amy Scott confronted Cauchi single-handedly during the attack at Westfield Bondi Junction, ultimately shooting him dead. Inspector Scott, who happened to be nearby at the time, courageously fired a series of shots after Cauchi turned on her, wielding a knife.

    During his terrifying rampage, Cauchi targeted 17 people, including three men and 14 women. Among the wounded was a nine-month-old baby girl and her mother, Dr. Ashlee Good, aged 38, who tragically succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

    Before Dr. Good's heartbreaking passing, five other individuals lost their lives in the shopping center: Jade Young, 47, Pikria Darchia, 55, Dawn Singleton, 25, Ashlee Good, 38, and Cheng Yixuan, 27. The sole male victim of the horrific onslaught was security guard Faraz Tahir, aged 30.

    After undergoing hours of emergency surgery, the family of Dr. Good reported that the baby girl is now "doing well."

    Police noted that the killer's focus on women was unmistakable, adding another layer of horror to the already tragic events.

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that "the gender breakdown is, of course, concerning".

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 4:40 PM IST
