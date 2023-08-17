Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Light plane crashes into street in Malaysia: Dashcam footage showing final moments goes viral - WATCH

    A light plane crash in Malaysia's Selangor state has claimed the lives of eight people on board and two motorists on the ground, prompting a safety investigation.

    Light plane crashes into street in Malaysia: Dashcam footage showing final moments goes viral - WATCH
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    A tragic incident occurred in Malaysia's central Selangor state on Thursday as a light plane crashed into a street, resulting in a devastating loss of life. According to the local police chief, eight individuals on board the aircraft and two motorists on the ground lost their lives.

    Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim, the police chief, stated, "At this time, I can confirm that there were at least 10 fatalities due to the plane crash. Along with the eight individuals on board the plane, two passing motorists, one in a car and one on a motorcycle, also tragically perished."

    Malaysia's civil aviation authority issued a statement indicating that the aircraft carried six passengers and two flight crew members when it crashed. However, the authority did not confirm the number of casualties resulting from the crash.

    Furthermore, the civil aviation authority revealed its intention to initiate a safety investigation in the aftermath of this tragic incident.

    Here's a look at dramatic videos of the crash that have gone viral on social media:

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 5:13 PM IST
