Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Supreme Court verdict bans use of race, ethnicity in university admissions

    The US Supreme Court has banned the use of race and ethnicity in university admissions, impacting affirmative action efforts. The conservative majority's decision, while acknowledging good intentions, deems it unconstitutional discrimination. Students for Fair Admissions prevail in their lawsuit against Harvard and UNC

    Landmark US Supreme Court verdict bans use of race, ethnicity in university admissions
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

    In a significant ruling, the US Supreme Court has prohibited the use of race and ethnicity in university admissions, marking a blow to long-standing affirmative action practices that aimed to enhance educational opportunities for African-Americans and other minorities. The conservative majority of the court once again displayed a readiness to overturn liberal policies that have been in place since the 1960s, following last year's decision to overturn the right to abortion. 

    The court's decision, with a 6-3 conservative-liberal split, reflects a right-wing opposition to affirmative action programs that seek diversity in educational and professional settings. Chief Justice John Roberts, in the majority opinion, acknowledged the well-intentioned nature of affirmative action but argued that it cannot be sustained indefinitely, deeming it unconstitutional discrimination against others. Roberts emphasized the importance of treating students based on their individual experiences rather than their race. 

    Revealed: REAL reason why Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin went rogue

    While universities may consider an applicant's background, including exposure to racism, as part of the admissions process, making decisions primarily based on race amounts to racial discrimination. In response, Justice Sonia Sotomayor strongly criticized the majority's stance, accusing them of being blind to the reality of a deeply segregated society. She argued that disregarding race will not bring equality to a racially unequal society, emphasizing that acknowledging inequality is crucial for achieving true equality.

    The court's ruling favoured Students for Fair Admissions, an activist group that sued prestigious institutions such as Harvard University and the University of North Carolina over their admissions policies. The group contended that race-conscious admissions practices discriminated against Asian Americans with equal or superior qualifications. 

    The judges observed in the verdict, 'Today, this court stands in the way and rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress. The Court cements a superficial rule or colourblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter. The Court subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society.'

    Conservatives celebrated the ruling as a victory, claiming that affirmative action is inherently unfair and no longer necessary due to advancements made by Black individuals and other minorities. Former President Donald Trump hailed the decision as a positive step toward fairness in the college admissions process. However, progressives view this ruling as another significant setback, following the court's reversal of the landmark Roe v Wade decision, which guaranteed women's right to abortion. 

    The decision against affirmative action could potentially lead to the cessation of programs aimed at providing disadvantaged minorities with additional considerations in the competitive admissions process. Furthermore, Justice Sotomayor argued that it may hinder universities' efforts to evaluate admissions based on values beyond standardized test scores.

    Overall, this ruling has profound implications for the future of affirmative action and may shape admissions policies in universities across the United States.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Wagner went rogue: Lack of funding, excessive and 'stupid ambitions'

    Revealed: REAL reason why Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin went rogue

    Private armies are always a threat; Russia just learnt that: German chancellor Olaf

    'Private armies are always a threat; Russia just learnt that'

    UAE: Implementation of Tax on overseas spending for Indian tourists postponed anr

    UAE: Implementation of Tax on overseas spending for Indian tourists postponed

    Artificial sweetener aspartame can cause cancer?

    Artificial sweetener aspartame can cause cancer?

    WATCH Dramatic visuals of Amtrak train derailment after hitting a truck in California will stun you AJR

    WATCH: Dramatic visuals of Amtrak train derailment after hitting a truck in California will stun you

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor SHIMMERING sexy photos in gowns: Actress raises temperature, flaunts assets ADC

    Janhvi Kapoor SHIMMERING sexy photos in gowns: Actress raises temperature, flaunts assets

    cricket Eid al-Adah 2023: Cricketers wish fans on the occasion of Bakrid osf

    Eid al-Adah 2023: Cricketers wish fans on the occasion of Bakrid

    Why Wagner went rogue: Lack of funding, excessive and 'stupid ambitions'

    Revealed: REAL reason why Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin went rogue

    Eid al-Adah 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez extends Bakrid greetings to fans osf

    Eid al-Adah 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez extends Bakrid greetings to fans

    Here are 10 things to keep in mind before going on a solo trip EAI ADC

    Here are 10 things to keep in mind before going on a solo trip

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon