Israel-Hamas war: Kerala nurse injured in missile attack

A nurse from Kerala was injured in a missile attack in Israel war while taking a call with her husband. Sheeja Anand, a native of Kannur Sreekandapuram, sustained injuries to her hands, legs, and stomach in the attack.

Tel Aviv: A nurse from Kerala was injured in a missile attack in Israel while taking a call with her husband. Sheeja Anand, a native of Kannur Sreekandapuram, sustained injuries to her hands, legs, and stomach in the attack.

The incident happened around Saturday (Oct. 7) afternoon. At this time, she was talking with her husband on a video call. Sheeja had told her husband that she was hearing a loud noise outside. The phone call suddenly disconnected, and later, when the husband tried to call her back and he was unable to reach her.

Emergency surgery was performed on her leg and hands. Sheeja was first taken to the Barzilai Medical Centre and later shifted to a hospital in Tel Aviv.

Sheeja's friend informed her family about the incident in the early hours of Sunday. The doctor informed her that she would need surgery on her spine. Sheeja has been working in Israel for the past seven years. The people staying with Sheeja were also injured in the missile attack.

The death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has tragically surpassed 1100 as the Israeli Defence Forces launched a major counter-offensive on Gaza following the blitzkrieg attack launched by Hamas on Saturday. At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel while in Gaza over 400 deaths have been reported.

Israeli forces remain engaged in intense battles with Hamas fighters as they work to clear out communities along the border, uncovering more Israeli casualties in the process. Shockingly, over 2,100 people in Israel have already suffered injuries during this devastating crisis.

Meanwhile, amidst the chaos and tragedy, distraught family members are desperately searching for their missing loved ones. Many young Israelis are unaccounted for, having been either massacred or kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas terrorists during a sudden and devastating assault. These families express feelings of abandonment by the government during this distressing time.



