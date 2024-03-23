Kate Middleton REVEALS she's undergoing cancer treatment, shares brave video message (WATCH)

The Princess of Wales has shared that she is also undergoing cancer treatment, adding that she is in the early stages of her treatment. In a video released on Friday, she said it was a ‘huge shock’ for them after an incredibly tough couple of months’.

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, said on Friday that she was having preventive chemotherapy after testing discovered the presence of cancer following major abdominal surgery in January.

Kate, the 42-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William, described the cancer diagnosis as a "huge shock." The announcement is a blow to the British royal family's health, as King Charles is also receiving cancer treatment. She spent two weeks in the hospital in January following what her office described as a successful scheduled operation for an unidentified but non-cancerous disease.

Kate did, however, state in a video message that more testing had discovered malignancy. She reported feeling better and growing stronger. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," stated Kate.

In the video, which was shot on Wednesday, she appeared pale and exhausted while wearing pants and a sweater. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Following her operation, the palace had said the princess would not return to official duties until after Easter, which falls at the end of this month. But her absence from public life has provoked intense speculation and wild rumours on social media.

In January, King Charles, 75, underwent surgery at the same institution as Kate to repair an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace subsequently confirmed in February that Charles will be treated for cancer, forcing him to postpone his public royal duties.