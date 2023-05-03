Israeli jets strike Hamas camp in Gaza after tension escalates over hunger striker death; Ceasefire agreed

Armed groups in Gaza launched a barrage of rockets at Israel after a Palestinian prisoner who was on a hunger strike died there, which aggravated the situation.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Israel launched airstrikes against Hamas in Gaza. The reports came after the nation's security forces said that "dozens of rockets had been fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians."

According to reports, there were numerous airstrikes on various locations in the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli military confirmed that they had "Hamas training camps" as their target.

Taking to Twitter, Israel's army said these attacks were a 'reality for many in Israel'. It said, "Dozens of rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians, leaving them running to bomb shelters. This has been the reality for many in Israel today."

Meanwhile, Israel and Palestinian armed groups agreed to a ceasefire early on Wednesday.

Adnan, who was in the process of being tried, was found unresponsive in his cell and rushed to a hospital, where after attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead, according to Israel's Prisons Service. He was the first Palestinian to pass away while being held by Israel in more than 30 years.

In the occupied Palestinian territories, hundreds of people gathered to mourn Adnan's passing, which Palestinian leaders characterised as an assassination.

The Israeli military claimed to have located at least 30 missile launches that sounded sirens in Ashkelon, which is located approximately 14 kilometres (9 miles) north of Gaza, and caused residents to flee for bomb shelters.

Three individuals were injured when two missiles hit the small Israeli city of Sderot, which is located just east of Gaza. One of the victims was a 25-year-old foreign national who, according to Israel's emergency service, had critical shrapnel wounds.

