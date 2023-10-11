Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israeli airstrike obliterates Gaza's Islamic University (WATCH)

    Amid a tumultuous conflict, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have shared video footage of their strike on Gaza's Islamic University, accusing Hamas of repurposing the institution for military and weapons development.

    Israeli airstrike obliterates Gaza's Islamic University
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    Amidst escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) made a significant move on Wednesday. They released video footage capturing the bombing of Gaza's Islamic University. The IDF asserted that the university had been repurposed by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, as a hub for training, weapons development, and military intelligence.

    In a tweet, the IDF announced, "A short while ago, the IDF struck an important Hamas operational, political, and military centre in Gaza—the Islamic University. Hamas transformed a university into a training camp for weapons development and military intelligence."

    The conflict had ignited following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel over the weekend, and it had now entered its fifth day. The toll had climbed dramatically, with over 2,000 people on both sides losing their lives.

    The Israeli military response had been swift and comprehensive, as they began amassing troops near the Gaza Strip. In a bid to curtail the situation, Israel imposed a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip, cutting off vital supplies, including water, fuel, electricity, and food, affecting the over 2 million inhabitants. Calls for humanitarian corridors to deliver aid to trapped Gaza residents were growing louder as the situation became increasingly dire.

    Gaza's power authority issued a dire warning that its sole power plant was rapidly running out of fuel, threatening to plunge the region into darkness.

    Satellite images captured the scale of the devastation in Gaza, revealing the aftermath of intense Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas' unprecedented assault. These images were released by the U.S. space technology firm Maxar Technologies, providing a visual testament to the impact of the conflict.

    In this dire situation, the IDF expressed its readiness to neutralize Hamas' military capabilities, ensuring the safety of Israeli civilians, as the conflict continued to unfold.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Abu Dhabi's ambitious plan paves way for self-driving vehicles across land, sea and air; targets 50,000 jobs anr

    Abu Dhabi's ambitious plan paves way for self-driving vehicles across land, sea and air; targets 50,000 jobs

    Fact Check: Viral video of Hamas fighters parachuting in Israel is FAKE rkn

    Fact Check: Viral video of Hamas fighters parachuting in Israel is FAKE

    Israel-Palestine war: MEA sets up 24-hour control room, issues helpline numbers

    Israel-Palestine war: MEA sets up 24-hour control room, issues helpline numbers

    Israel Palestine War Blame Hamas for what happens to civilians in Gaza Israeli Ambassor to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely

    Israel-Palestine War: 'Blame Hamas for what happens to civilians in Gaza'

    Heroine of Israel 25-year-old Inbal Lieberman hailed for saving Nir Am from Hamas in Gaza conflict snt

    'Heroine of Israel': 25-year-old Inbal Lieberman hailed for saving Nir Am from Hamas in Gaza conflict

    Recent Stories

    Dubai to Jerusalem-7 places to visit in middle-east RBA EAI

    Dubai to Jerusalem-7 places to visit in middle-east

    7 ways to get rid of morning headaches SHG

    7 ways to get rid of morning headaches

    Kombdi Vade to Bombil Fry: 7 famous Konkani foods vma eai

    Kombdi Vade to Bombil Fry: 7 famous Konkani foods

    Janhvi Kapoor calls Zeenat Aman 'iconic' as they team up for new ad RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor calls Zeenat Aman 'iconic' as they team up for new ad

    Abu Dhabi's ambitious plan paves way for self-driving vehicles across land, sea and air; targets 50,000 jobs anr

    Abu Dhabi's ambitious plan paves way for self-driving vehicles across land, sea and air; targets 50,000 jobs

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon