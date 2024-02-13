Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel's imminent incursion in Rafah sparks International alarm for urgent ceasefire talks, hundreds dead

    In a high-stakes move, Israel has decided to move into the Rafah city, intensifying global calls for an immediate ceasefire with Hamas as over a million Palestinians find themselves trapped in the crossfire.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    The Israeli Defense Forces have moved on from their Gaza assault after four months of tough operations. Though many hostages are still trapped in the strip, the IDF is simultaneously negotiating with Hamas for the release of the captives and facilitating a gruesome assault on Rafah.

    Israel and Hamas held talks in Paris as the US, Egypt, and Qatar facilitated the event. The points that came out from the talks looked promising as sources suggested that a ceasefire agreement was near. However, Hamas’ demands left Israel puzzled which halted the development.

    The IDF under the orders of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has moved towards the southernmost Palestinian city Rafah. The city borders Egypt and the Middle East nation has already expressed its concerns over the Israel attack on the city that could have repercussions for Egypt as well in the coming days.

    As Israel began their attack on Gaza, the majority of the Gazans rushed to Rafah which they considered was safest. The population density has shot up from 4,100 people per square kilometer to something verging 20,000. Israel believes that many Hamas leaders and terrorists ran away to the southernmost city causing the recent assault. More than 100 have already lost their lives after the onset of conflict in Rafah.

    International bodies and other prominent countries have raised alarm over the conflict reaching to the border with Egypt. The CIA chief rushed to Cairo to discuss the recent developments. While Israel is discussing a safe passage for the Palestinians excluding Hamas.

    Israel government spokesperson Eylon Aslan-Levy said, “We urge UN agencies to cooperate with Israel's efforts to protect civilians from Hamas and evacuate them from a war zone where terrorists are trying to use them as human shields. Don't say it can't be done.”

