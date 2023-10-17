Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Palestine War: 'It takes just 15 seconds for a Hamas missile to reach Sderot'

    Ajit Hanamakkanavar, Editor of Asianet Suvarna News, provides an insight into life in Israel amidst the ongoing war with Hamas. He travelled to Sderot, a town situated near the Gaza border, to find out how 5000-odd Israelis who have not been evacuated from there live in constant threat from Israeli rocket shelling. Sderot near the Gaza border faces frequent missile attacks, residents evacuated, Israeli army active in ongoing conflict.

    Israel-Palestine War: 'It takes just 15 seconds for a Hamas missile to reach Sderot' vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Sderot, a town situated near the Gaza border, has become a focal point in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. As we walked through the town, a striking absence of its usual inhabitants was evident. Instead, the streets were filled with Israeli soldiers, all on high alert.

    Asianet News Network spoke with a local volunteer to get a first-hand account of the situation.

    Ajit Hanamakkanavar, Editor, Asianet Suvarna News: Can you tell us what happened just 20 minutes ago?

    Volunteer: There was a missile attack, frighteningly close, only 100 meters away. One house has been completely demolished, but thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

    Ajit Hanamakkanavar, Editor, Asianet Suvarna News:  The city seems eerily empty. Where is everyone?

    Volunteer: Sderot is home to around 30,000 people, and astonishingly, about 25,000 have been evacuated. We, the volunteers, are accompanying residents to safe places. However, many couldn't leave due to their pets. The good news is that 99% of the population has been transferred to safer locations, and it's worth noting that the Iron Dome defence system is not in use here.

    At this point, only 5,000 people remain in Sderot, an indication of the severity of the situation. Its proximity to the Gaza border means that it takes just 15 seconds for a missile launched by Hamas terrorists to reach the town.

    These rockets, constructed using raw materials, pose a constant threat to the town's residents. In a show of strength, the Israeli army has left the bodies of two Hamas militants to decay in the sun. These militants were neutralized by the Israeli forces in the ongoing conflict.

    The Israeli army maintains an active presence, frequently launching shells, approximately every 20 minutes, against the Hamas militants. Sderot's strategic location near the border underscores the gravity of the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the town's resilience is being tested as it stands firm amidst the ongoing turmoil.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We have atom bombs Pakistan lawmaker's threat to erase Israel from world map goes viral WATCH snt

    'We have atom bombs...' Pakistan lawmaker's threat to erase Israel from world map goes viral (WATCH)

    Hamas releases hostage video: Israeli woman abducted being nursed; IDF dubs it fake humane portrayal (WATCH) snt

    Hamas releases hostage video: Israeli woman abducted being nursed; IDF dubs it fake humane portrayal (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine war: 'At Hamas gunpoint for hours...' Kerala nurses recall ordeal anr

    Israel-Palestine war: 'At Hamas gunpoint for hours...' Kerala nurses recall ordeal

    Israel Hamas War IDF blows up Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

    Israel-Hamas War: IDF blows up Hezbollah targets in Lebanon (WATCH)

    Brussels gun rampage: Alleged videos of attacker claiming to be from ISIS goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Brussels gun rampage: Alleged videos of attacker claiming to be from ISIS goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: ED raids Paliyekkara toll plaza office over alleged corruption in NH stretch construction anr

    Kerala: ED raids Paliyekkara toll plaza office over alleged corruption in NH stretch construction

    Reduce stress with Pilates: Know how these exercises can combat anxiety and depression RBA

    Reduce stress with Pilates: Know how these exercises can combat anxiety and depression

    football Lionel Messi is set to win record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or this year, claims report snt

    Lionel Messi is set to win record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or this year, claims report

    THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai pranks ex Vivek Oberoi; old Coco-Cola ad clip goes VIRAL on Reddit - WATCH vma

    THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai pranks ex Vivek Oberoi; old Coco-Cola ad clip goes VIRAL on Reddit - WATCH

    cricket Sri Lanka cricket revokes Gunathilaka's suspension; clearing path for National comeback osf

    Sri Lanka cricket revokes Gunathilaka's suspension; clearing path for National comeback

    Recent Videos

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon