Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Palestine war: From Adani Ports to JPMorgan, how global corporations responded to Hamas attack

    Israel-Palestine war: Even oil giants like Chevron are not exempt from the effects of the conflict. Chevron has been instructed by Israel's energy ministry to shut down the Tamar natural gas field off the country's northern coast.

    Israel Palestine war: From Adani Ports to JPMorgan how global corporations respond to Hamas attack AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    In the aftermath of a devastating weekend attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, global companies have taken swift measures, temporarily suspending operations in Israel and instructing employees to work from home. This response encompasses various sectors, including airlines, oil majors, banks, and logistics.

    Airlines:

    Several Asian, European, and US airlines have reacted to the situation by suspending direct flights to Tel Aviv. Notable examples include:

    Delta Air Lines: Delta has chosen to cancel its Tel Aviv flights through October 31, closely monitoring developments in the region.

    El Al: El Al is increasing the number of flights to transport reservists back to Israel as part of the country's largest mobilization effort in history.

    Royal Caribbean: The cruise operator is adjusting itineraries in the affected area and is directly notifying impacted guests.

    Carnival: Carnival has modified its cruise itineraries and currently does not make calls to Israel.

    Oil Majors:

    Even oil giants like Chevron are not exempt from the effects of the conflict. Chevron has been instructed by Israel's energy ministry to shut down the Tamar natural gas field off the country's northern coast.

    Banks:

    JPMorgan Chase: More than 200 employees in Israel have been asked to work from home by the Wall Street bank.

    Bank of America: The Tel Aviv office of Bank of America will remain closed for the time being, with ongoing monitoring of the local situation.

    Morgan Stanley: Bloomberg News reports that the bank has instructed its staff in Israel to work from home for the foreseeable future.

    Logistics:

    Adani Ports: Adani Ports, which operates the Haifa Port in northern Israel, remains operational but is closely monitoring the situation and has a business continuity plan in place.

    FedEx: This global delivery firm has temporarily suspended its service in the country in response to the ongoing conflict.

    As the situation in Israel unfolds, these companies are prioritizing the safety of their employees and the continuity of their operations.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dramatic Israeli cop fires gun from moving bike in shootout with Hamas operatives amid war - WATCH snt

    Dramatic! Israeli cop fires gun from moving bike in shootout with Hamas operatives amid war - WATCH

    Good bye to my wife India Israeli journalist Hananya Naftali called up to fight for nation gcw

    'Good bye to my wife, India...' Israeli journalist Hananya Naftali called up to fight for nation

    Israel-Palestine War: Family from Kerala recounts ordeal; seeks urgent medical help anr

    Israel-Palestine War: Family from Kerala recounts ordeal; seeks urgent medical help

    Driver shot and killed after crashing into Chinese consulate in San Francisco WATCH dramatic viral video gcw

    Driver shot and killed after crashing into Chinese consulate in San Francisco; WATCH dramatic viral video

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Recent Stories

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan starrer shatters records with over 700 crore+ recovery; breaks Pathaan's collections ATG

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shatters records with over 700 crore+ recovery; breaks Pathaan's collections

    Ramayan Ranbir Kapoor to stop drinking and eating meat to play the role of Lord Ram; read more RBA

    Ramayan: Ranbir Kapoor to stop drinking and eating meat to play the role of Lord Ram; read more

    Dramatic Israeli cop fires gun from moving bike in shootout with Hamas operatives amid war - WATCH snt

    Dramatic! Israeli cop fires gun from moving bike in shootout with Hamas operatives amid war - WATCH

    Sandesh to Rasgulla-7 Bengali sweet to buy this Durga Puja RBA EAI

    Sandesh to Rasgulla-7 Bengali sweet to buy this Durga Puja

    Animal song Hua Main releases on THIS date; Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's mid-air liplock steals the show ATG

    Animal song Hua Main releases on THIS date; Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's mid-air liplock steals the show

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon