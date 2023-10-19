'UK and I stand with Israel': PM Rishi Sunak's first words after arriving in Tel Aviv (WATCH)

During his diplomatic sojourn, the British Prime Minister engaged in a series of critical phone conversations with world leaders. These discussions coincided with deliberations within the UK Cabinet, primarily centered around the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Amidst the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak embarked on a diplomatic mission to war-torn Israel. His visit followed the recent presence of US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the region. Sunak's itinerary encompassed meetings with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, with potential future stops in other regional capitals.

During his diplomatic sojourn, the British Prime Minister engaged in a series of critical phone conversations with world leaders. These discussions coincided with deliberations within the UK Cabinet, primarily centered around the Israel-Gaza conflict. The overarching aim of these diplomatic efforts was to prevent the escalation of hostilities and the potential for a wider conflict in the already volatile Middle East.

During a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, the UK Prime Minister delved into the prospects of achieving a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. Subsequently, Sunak engaged in another pivotal discussion with Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Their conversation revolved around avenues of cooperation between the UK and Qatar, with a primary focus on ensuring the safe passage of humanitarian aid to Gaza. This collaborative effort aimed to alleviate the severe humanitarian suffering in the region and to urgently work towards securing the release of hostages.

The British Prime Minister, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared insights into his conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, acknowledging the devastating consequences that a wider conflict in the Middle East could unleash. He emphasized their collective commitment to closely collaborate to prevent further escalation, particularly the destabilization fueled through Iranian proxies.