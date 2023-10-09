Israel-Hamas war: Several US citizens killed, Biden orders deployment of warships

"We can confirm the deaths of several US citizens," a spokesperson for the US National Security Council said. President Biden ordered the deployment of US ships and warplanes to Israel on Sunday.

Several American citizens were killed in the Palestinian organisation Hamas' surprise land-sea-air onslaught on Israel, a US official confirmed. The official did not disclose any other information, such as the number of Americans slain or their names.

"We can confirm the deaths of several US citizens," a spokesperson for the US National Security Council said, as quoted by news agency AFP. "We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected."

In response to Hamas's intensifying attacks, US President Joe Biden authorised the deployment of US ships and warplanes to Israel on Sunday. This action demonstrated Washington's "unwavering" support for its partner.

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships were being sent to the eastern Mediterranean, according to the Pentagon, which also increased the number of fighter aircraft squadrons in the area.

Following confirmation that "several" Americans were killed, the White House quickly reiterated US support for Israel in the wake of the fatal strike from the Gaza Strip, promising "rock-solid" cooperation and urging moderation from all parties to the war.

On Sunday, President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and promised to provide the Israeli Defence Forces with further support, which is currently en route to Israel.

"The leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that no enemies of Israel believe they can or should seek advantage from the current situation," the White House stated in a statement.

President Biden "pledged his full support for the Government and people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists."