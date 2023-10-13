Israel-Hamas war: Israel urges over a million Gaza citizens to relocate, UN warns of 'devastating' outcome

The UN said it had been told by the Israeli military that some 1.1 million Palestinians in north Gaza should relocate to the south within the next 24 hours. Israel has established a "complete" siege on Gaza, shutting off access to water, fuel, and power.

The United Nations has warned of "devastating consequences" after the Israeli military purportedly ordered over a million Gazans to relocate south within 24 hours, fueling suspicion that Israel may soon launch a lethal ground attack in Gaza. In response, the UN is urging Israel to rescind the order on humanitarian grounds.

Israel has established a "complete" siege on Gaza, shutting off access to water, fuel, and power. The Palestinian territory's lone power plant was shut down on Wednesday due to a lack of fuel. Israel has pledged that no humanitarian help would be allowed into Gaza until Hamas free the hostages.

On Saturday, Hamas unleashed a devastating missile attack and hundreds of its agents went on the rampage in Israeli border communities, murdering citizens and taking them to Gaza. This prompted Israeli attacks on Hamas hideouts in Gaza, razing whole districts.

Since the battle began on Saturday, at least 1,200 people have perished in Israel, with another 1,400 killed in Gaza. Furthermore, the remains of 1,500 Hamas operatives were discovered on Israeli land, according to the administration. Nearly 150 additional Israelis who were taken across the border are also being held captive by Hamas.

The Israeli air force on Thursday (Oct 12) said that so far they have dropped 6,000 bombs over the Hamas targets and more than 3,600 targets have been hit in the airstrikes, The Washington Post reported.

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken visited Tel Aviv and assured his country's support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said he was shown horrifying photos of "baby riddled with bullets" and "soldiers beheaded". The US has confirmed the death of at least 22 Americans in Israel.