Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Hamas war: Israel urges over a million Gaza citizens to relocate, UN warns of 'devastating' outcome

    The UN said it had been told by the Israeli military that some 1.1 million Palestinians in north Gaza should relocate to the south within the next 24 hours. Israel has established a "complete" siege on Gaza, shutting off access to water, fuel, and power.

    Israel Hamas war Israel urges over a million Gaza citizens to relocate UN warns of devastating outcome gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    The United Nations has warned of "devastating consequences" after the Israeli military purportedly ordered over a million Gazans to relocate south within 24 hours, fueling suspicion that Israel may soon launch a lethal ground attack in Gaza. In response, the UN is urging Israel to rescind the order on humanitarian grounds.

    Israel has established a "complete" siege on Gaza, shutting off access to water, fuel, and power. The Palestinian territory's lone power plant was shut down on Wednesday due to a lack of fuel. Israel has pledged that no humanitarian help would be allowed into Gaza until Hamas free the hostages.

    On Saturday, Hamas unleashed a devastating missile attack and hundreds of its agents went on the rampage in Israeli border communities, murdering citizens and taking them to Gaza. This prompted Israeli attacks on Hamas hideouts in Gaza, razing whole districts.

    Since the battle began on Saturday, at least 1,200 people have perished in Israel, with another 1,400 killed in Gaza. Furthermore, the remains of 1,500 Hamas operatives were discovered on Israeli land, according to the administration. Nearly 150 additional Israelis who were taken across the border are also being held captive by Hamas.

    The Israeli air force on Thursday (Oct 12) said that so far they have dropped 6,000 bombs over the Hamas targets and more than 3,600 targets have been hit in the airstrikes, The Washington Post reported. 

    Top US diplomat Antony Blinken visited Tel Aviv and assured his country's support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said he was shown horrifying photos of "baby riddled with bullets" and "soldiers beheaded". The US has confirmed the death of at least 22 Americans in Israel.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel offensive conspiracy was planned over 10 months, secret meetings held in Beirut: Reports

    Israel offensive conspiracy was planned over 10 months, secret meetings held in Beirut: Reports

    Her belly was ripped open on the road a baby was there Israeli rescuers collecting bodies recall Hamas horror gcw

    'Her belly was ripped open on road, baby was there...' Israeli rescuers collecting bodies recall Hamas horror

    Could have another IDF with volunteers Israeli envoy lauds India support amid Hamas attack gcw

    ‘Could have another IDF with volunteers': Israeli envoy lauds India’s support amid Hamas attack

    We are in a state of war against ruthless terrorists...' IDF chief admits lapses, but vows to dismantle Hamas

    'We are in a state of war against ruthless terrorists...' IDF chief admits lapses, but vows to dismantle Hamas

    Israeli elite forces rescue over 250 hostages, eliminate more than 60 Hamas terrorists (WATCH)

    Israeli elite forces rescue over 250 hostages, eliminate more than 60 Hamas terrorists (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Veere Di Wedding 2: Rhea Kapoor confirms; promises unique take on women empowerment ATG

    Veere Di Wedding 2: Rhea Kapoor confirms; promises unique take on women empowerment

    Mohanlal in Mumbai: Malayalam superstar all set to resume 'Vrushabha' shoot in the city RBA

    Mohanlal in Mumbai: Malayalam superstar all set to resume 'Vrushabha' shoot in the city

    Israel offensive conspiracy was planned over 10 months, secret meetings held in Beirut: Reports

    Israel offensive conspiracy was planned over 10 months, secret meetings held in Beirut: Reports

    Paresh Rawal reveals his excitement, nervousness for 'Hera Pheri 3', 'Welcome 3'; Read details ATG

    Paresh Rawal reveals his excitement, nervousness for 'Hera Pheri 3', 'Welcome 3'; Read details

    Her belly was ripped open on the road a baby was there Israeli rescuers collecting bodies recall Hamas horror gcw

    'Her belly was ripped open on road, baby was there...' Israeli rescuers collecting bodies recall Hamas horror

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon