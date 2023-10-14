Israel-Hamas war: IDF drops flyers over Gaza city, urges residents to evacuate (WATCH)

Israel-Hamas war: Thousands of pamphlets warning Palestinians were dropped on Gaza by the military cautioning them against staying back when the Israeli retaliation begins. "You must evacuate your home immediately and leave the southern Gaza Wadi," the warning said.

The Israeli Defence Forces have issued a new warning to Palestinians in Gaza, urging them to leave their homes and not return until further notice, as Israel launches its largest counteroffensive on Gazan land in decades. Thousands of pamphlets warning Palestinians were dropped on Gaza by the military cautioning them against staying back when the Israeli retaliation begins.

According to reports, the warning said:

“Dear residents of Gaza

The terrorist organisations started a war against the State of Israel, the city of Gaza became a battlefield. You must evacuate your home immediately and leave the southern Gaza Wadi. For your safety and security: You must not return to your home until further notice from the Israel Defense Forces. Recognized public shelters (shelters) in Gaza City must be evacuated."

“Do not approach the security fence - for your safety and for the safety of your families. Anyone who approaches exposes himself to death. You must evacuate your home and go south from the Gaza Strip,” it said

Ali Qadi, Commander, who led the October 7 attack, killed by Israeli security forces, claims IDF in a post on X. “We just eliminated him. All Hamas terrorists will meet the same fate,” IDF added in the post.



