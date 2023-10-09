Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Hamas War: 38 pilgrims from Kerala stranded in Bethlehem

    A pilgrimage group consisting of 38 members from Kerala is stranded in Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war. The group was trapped in Bethlehem.

    Israel-Hamas War: 38 pilgrims from Kerala stranded in Bethlehem rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    A pilgrimage group consisting of 38 members from Kerala is stranded in Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war. The group was trapped in Bethlehem.

    The tour operator, Manu, said that there was no problem for the first three days. The problem started on Saturday evening. As the border and the airports are blocked, there is no chance to move anywhere. They had contacted the Indian Embassy and Tourism Department there.

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the evacuation process for Indians from Iraq will be conducted soon. The ministry has warned people to avoid going out and travelling as much as possible. The air force and navy will be alerted.

    At the same time, a nurse from Kerala was injured in a missile attack in Israel while taking a call with her husband. Sheeja Anand, a native of Kannur Sreekandapuram, sustained injuries to her hands, legs, and stomach in the attack.

    The incident happened around Saturday (Oct. 7) afternoon. At this time, she was talking with her husband on a video call. Sheeja had told her husband that she was hearing a loud noise outside. The phone call suddenly disconnected, and later, when the husband tried to call her back and he was unable to reach her.

    The death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has tragically surpassed 1100 as the Israeli Defence Forces launched a major counter-offensive on Gaza following the blitzkrieg attack launched by Hamas on Saturday. At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel while in Gaza over 400 deaths have been reported. 

    Israeli forces remain engaged in intense battles with Hamas fighters as they work to clear out communities along the border, uncovering more Israeli casualties in the process. Shockingly, over 2,100 people in Israel have already suffered injuries during this devastating crisis.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will hunt down every blood-thirsty Hamas terrorist in Israel IDF's unyielding resolve amid war - WATCH snt

    'Will hunt down every blood-thirsty Hamas terrorist in Israel': IDF's unyielding resolve amid war - WATCH

    Clashes erupt as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters rally across American cities - WATCH snt

    Clashes erupt as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters rally across American cities - WATCH

    Chinese agents killed Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar as part of sinister anti-India conspiracy?

    Chinese agents killed Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar as part of sinister anti-India conspiracy?

    Kerala nurse injured in missile attack amid Israel-Hamas war rkn

    Israel-Hamas war: Kerala nurse injured in missile attack

    Israel Hamas war Several US citizens killed Biden orders deployment of warships gcw

    Israel-Hamas war: Several US citizens killed, Biden orders deployment of warships

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 5 celebrities who received death threats

    Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 5 celebs who received death threats

    'I like idly more than Masala Dosa...' Rukmini Vasanth in her latest post vkp

    'I like idly more than Masala Dosa...' actress Rukmini Vasanth in her latest post

    Will hunt down every blood-thirsty Hamas terrorist in Israel IDF's unyielding resolve amid war - WATCH snt

    'Will hunt down every blood-thirsty Hamas terrorist in Israel': IDF's unyielding resolve amid war - WATCH

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is LIVE Check out best wearable deals gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is LIVE! Check out best wearable deals

    Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja turns live commentator for India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match; video goes VIRAL vma

    Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja turns live commentator for India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match; video goes VIRAL

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon