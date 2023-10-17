Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Hamas war: 23 years after this picture shocked the world, tragedy strikes Jamal Al-Durrah again

    The article delves into the human toll of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, featuring Jamal Al-Durrah's tragic losses and the escalating tensions in the region.

    Israel-Hamas war: 23 years after this picture shocked the world, tragedy strikes Jamal Al-Durrah again snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 9:58 PM IST

    The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas has brought to light the heavy toll borne by civilians on both sides. The latest exchange of hostilities began when, in a surprise attack on October 7, Hamas fired thousands of rockets, met with relentless Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The situation has escalated to the point where Israel is now preparing for a full-scale ground assault.

    Jamal Al-Durrah, who became a symbol of the second Intifada (Palestinian uprising) against Israeli occupation in 2000, is now mourning the loss of four family members due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The tragic incident claimed the lives of his two brothers, sister-in-law, and niece, adding to the grim tally of over 2,500 deaths in Gaza.

    It's worth noting that Jamal Al-Durrah had already suffered a devastating loss 23 years ago during the second Intifada. In 2000, he lost his 11-year-old son, Mohammed al-Durrah, in a crossfire between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters. The haunting image of Mohammad hiding behind his father, waving in desperation for the violence to stop, was captured by a journalist working for France 2. Tragically, Mohammad lost his life in his father's arms, symbolizing the brutality of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The second Palestinian uprising, which concluded in 2005, resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 Israelis and more than 3,000 Palestinians.

    After two decades since the loss of Mohammad, Jamal Al-Durrah finds himself mourning the deaths of family members. He reflects on the enduring impact of his son's tragic death, stating, "The iconic killing of the Palestinian child Mohammed al-Durrah by Israel, his blood still flows in the Gaza Strip."

    Jamal Al-Durrah, who now stands beside the lifeless bodies of victims at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Mosque in Gaza, mourns the loss of his family and neighbors. He condemns the deliberate targeting of civilians, particularly children, and laments the recurring scenes of violence and suffering. His anguish is compounded by the belief that Israel is using Western weapons to kill civilians, rather than military objectives.

    As Israel prepares for an all-out ground assault on Gaza, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to eradicate Hamas, the situation continues to escalate. Israel has urged civilians in northern Gaza to evacuate southward, alleging that Hamas is using them as human shields. The conflict has also spilled beyond Gaza, with overnight airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Tensions are rising, raising concerns of further escalation, especially given Hezbollah's alignment with Hamas as a pro-Iran Lebanese group.

    As the conflict intensifies between Israel and Hamas, and with fears of a deepening humanitarian crisis, US President Joe Biden's planned visit to Israel on Wednesday takes on added significance. The international community watches with growing concern as the violence exacts a heavy toll on civilians and threatens to plunge the region into further instability.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 9:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel eliminates Hamas' top military commander Ayman Nofal in precision air strike (WATCH) snt

    Israel eliminates Hamas' top military commander Ayman Nofal in precision air strike (WATCH)

    Beginning of the war is an intelligence error Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Major General Aharon Haliva owns up failure

    'Beginning of the war is an intelligence error...' Israeli military intel chief owns up failure

    Dubai Global Village to reopen on October 18; Check ticket price, new events and more anr

    Dubai Global Village to reopen on October 18; Check ticket price, new events and more

    We are just waiting Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH) snt

    'We're just waiting': Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH)

    Israel-Hamas War: It's business as usual in Jerusalem amid escalating tensions vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: It's business as usual in Jerusalem amid escalating tensions

    Recent Stories

    Israel eliminates Hamas' top military commander Ayman Nofal in precision air strike (WATCH) snt

    Israel eliminates Hamas' top military commander Ayman Nofal in precision air strike (WATCH)

    Cricket Top 5 wicket-takers in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 so far osf

    Top 5 wicket-takers in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 so far

    7 yoga practices for Navratri wellness SHG

    7 yoga practices for Navratri wellness

    Football Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims for full sporting control of Manchester United by 2024 osf

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims for full sporting control of Manchester United by 2024

    Beginning of the war is an intelligence error Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Major General Aharon Haliva owns up failure

    'Beginning of the war is an intelligence error...' Israeli military intel chief owns up failure

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon