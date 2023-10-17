Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel eliminates Hamas' top military commander Ayman Nofal in precision air strike (WATCH)

    "We just eliminated Ayman Nofal, a senior Hamas operative. Nofal was the Commander of Hamas’ Central Brigade in Gaza and the former Head of Military Intelligence. We won't stop until we eliminate Hamas," said Israel Defense Forces in a post shared on X.

    Israel eliminates Hamas' top military commander Ayman Nofal in precision air strike (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 9:49 PM IST

    In a significant development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday successfully eliminated Ayman Nofal, a high-ranking Hamas operative who held key positions within the organization. Nofal's removal represents a major blow to Hamas and underscores Israel's commitment to safeguarding its citizens from terrorist threats.

    Ayman Nofal, who served as the Commander of Hamas' Central Brigade in Gaza and previously held the position of Head of Military Intelligence, was a prominent figure within the terrorist organization. His influence extended across various aspects of Hamas' operations, making his elimination a significant achievement for Israel's security forces.

    One of the most notable aspects of Ayman Nofal's role within Hamas was his involvement in orchestrating attacks against Israeli civilians. His activities posed a grave threat to the safety and security of the Israeli population, and his elimination is a testament to Israel's commitment to protecting its citizens.

    Furthermore, Ayman Nofal's association with the planning of the abduction of Gilad Shalit is a grim reminder of the lengths to which Hamas has gone in pursuing its objectives. The kidnapping of Gilad Shalit in 2006 and his subsequent imprisonment for five years in harsh conditions was a deeply traumatic event for both the Israeli people and the international community. Nofal's involvement in such a notorious operation highlights the need to bring those responsible for such acts to justice.

    The IDF's successful operation to eliminate Ayman Nofal sends a clear message that Israel will not relent in its efforts to combat terrorism and protect its citizens. The fight against Hamas, an organization that has consistently targeted Israeli civilians and sought to undermine regional stability, remains a top priority for Israel's defense forces.

    While the elimination of a senior Hamas operative like Ayman Nofal is a significant achievement, it is important to acknowledge that the broader challenge posed by Hamas continues. The organization remains a complex and multifaceted threat in the region, and the IDF's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Israeli citizens will persist.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 9:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beginning of the war is an intelligence error Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Major General Aharon Haliva owns up failure

    'Beginning of the war is an intelligence error...' Israeli military intel chief owns up failure

    Dubai Global Village to reopen on October 18; Check ticket price, new events and more anr

    Dubai Global Village to reopen on October 18; Check ticket price, new events and more

    We are just waiting Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH) snt

    'We're just waiting': Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH)

    Israel-Hamas War: It's business as usual in Jerusalem amid escalating tensions vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: It's business as usual in Jerusalem amid escalating tensions

    Israel-Hamas War: Inside a bomb shelter in Israel's Ashkelon vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Inside a bomb shelter in Israel's Ashkelon

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Top 5 wicket-takers in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 so far osf

    Top 5 wicket-takers in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 so far

    7 yoga practices for Navratri wellness SHG

    7 yoga practices for Navratri wellness

    Football Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims for full sporting control of Manchester United by 2024 osf

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims for full sporting control of Manchester United by 2024

    Beginning of the war is an intelligence error Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Major General Aharon Haliva owns up failure

    'Beginning of the war is an intelligence error...' Israeli military intel chief owns up failure

    Skin hydration to Collagen production: 7 skin benefits of Sunflower seeds ATG EAI

    Skin hydration to Collagen production: 7 skin benefits of Sunflower seeds

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon