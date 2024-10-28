Iran's supreme leader Khamenei's Hebrew account suspended on X after just 2 posts amid Israeli airstrikes

In a statement addressing Israel's actions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that while Iran does not seek war, it will respond proportionately to any aggression, with Supreme Leader Khamenei further calling for a unified front against what he referred to as "brutal war crimes" by Israel.

Iran supreme leader Khamenei's Hebrew account suspended on X after just 2 posts amid Israeli airstrikes AJR
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Elon Musk's X has recently suspended a new account reportedly linked to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. According to Jerusalem Post, the account, created in Hebrew, was removed after just two posts, including a message that read, "In the name of Allah, the most merciful." This message was later reposted on Khamenei's official English account, which is verified with over one million followers under the handle Khamenei.ir.

After this post, a response from Israel's ZAKA emergency response team was a line from the Jewish Kaddish prayer for the dead. The shutdown occurs after a week of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel which saw Israel launch an airstrike on what it claimed was Iranian military installments; reportedly some Iranian soldiers had been killed. Iranian media reported that the recent strikes by Israel targetted missile manufacturing sites and air-defense infrastructure.

In a statement addressing Israel's actions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that while Iran does not seek war, it will respond proportionately to any aggression, with Supreme Leader Khamenei further calling for a unified front against what he referred to as "brutal war crimes" by Israel.

Khamenei urged the formation of global coalitions—including political, economic, and potentially military alliances—to counter the actions of Israel, which he accused of severe violations in Gaza and Lebanon.

