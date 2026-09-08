An Indian couple experienced significant cultural shock during a three-week trip to Sweden, documented in a viral video by their daughter. They were surprised by the clean air, drinkable tap water, and courteous drivers who stop for pedestrians.

An Indian couple’s three-week holiday in Sweden turned into an unexpected cultural learning experience, with several everyday differences leaving them surprised. Their daughter, Shristy, shared their reactions in a video on social media, describing the trip as a “total culture shock.” The post has since sparked relatable reactions from social media users.

One of the first things that caught the mother’s attention was the air. After stepping outside, she took a deep breath and remarked, “Better, even the air feels rich here.” The family also noticed how differently some basic aspects of daily life worked compared with what they were accustomed to in India.

Watch the viral video here:

Her father was particularly surprised by Sweden’s tap water. After filling a glass directly from the tap, he reportedly questioned whether it needed to be purified or boiled before drinking. The idea that tap water could be consumed directly without additional treatment amazed him.

Road behaviour was another striking difference. The parents noticed that vehicles consistently stopped to allow pedestrians to cross, something they found notably different from their everyday experiences in India.

However, one of the biggest surprises came from seeing an elderly couple independently managing their daily routine. Shristy said her father noticed an approximately 80-year-old couple going out on their own and was surprised by their independence.

The supermarket visit brought another familiar Indian habit into focus: bargaining. While checking the bill, Shristy’s mother reportedly asked whether bargaining was possible. She was told that prices were fixed and customers simply had to pay the displayed amount. “No bargaining?” she asked, according to the account.

Prices also became a talking point, particularly the cost of coriander. Shristy’s father converted grocery prices into Indian rupees and was shocked when coriander worked out to around Rs 170.

The amount of walking required in Sweden was another challenge for her mother. Despite enjoying the country as a holiday destination, she reportedly said she would not want to settle there permanently because she missed her local vegetable vendor.

The video’s humorous observations resonated with viewers, with comments including “Relatable” and praise for Sweden as a “fabulous country.”