MEA Secretary Sripriya Ranganathan met Arab League's Assistant Secretary-General in Cairo, reaffirming commitment to the India-Arab partnership. They discussed advancing the Executive Programme 2026-28 through initiatives in new cooperation areas.

India-Arab Partnership Bolstered

Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sripriya Ranganathan, met Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Amb Khalid Manzalawi, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to bolster the India-Arab partnership.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Egypt stated on Monday, "Secretary (CPV and OIA) Ms Sripriya Ranganathan met H.E. Amb Khalid Manzalawi, Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. Discussions focused on advancing the Executive Programme 2026-28, adopted at the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, including through concrete initiatives in new and emerging areas of cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Arab partnership." @SecretaryCPVOIA Ms Sripriya Ranganathan met H.E. Amb Khalid Manzalawi, Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. Discussions focused on advancing the Executive Programme 2026-28, adopted at the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, including through… pic.twitter.com/nBnJc869yn — India in Egypt (@indembcairo) August 17, 2026

Focus on BRICS and Global South

Earlier, on Sunday, Secretary Ranganathan highlighted the key focus areas of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship while addressing the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference.

Detailing the engagement on X on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Egypt stated, "Sripriya Ranganathan addressed the Inaugural Session of the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference, organised by the Indian Embassy in Egypt in collaboration with the Indian Council of World Affairs, at the Diplomatic Club in Cairo." The Embassy added, "Secretary Ranganathan highlighted the priorities of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship and underscored how the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership provides a strong foundation for closer cooperation within BRICS and for advancing the priorities of the Global South."

MEA Secretary's Regional Visit

Secretary Ranganathan is currently undertaking an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon spanning August 16-21.

Outlining the schedule of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that Secretary Ranganathan will meet her counterparts alongside key regional stakeholders. "The visit will focus on reinforcing India's friendly ties with these countries and also offer an opportunity for discussions on regional developments and other issues of mutual interest," the Ministry stated.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that this marks the Secretary's maiden visit to the region in her current capacity, which is expected to deepen India's engagement with these partner nations. (ANI)