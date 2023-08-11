Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I miss the sun, my kids': Australian journalist, jailed in China since 2020, pens first 'love letter'

    Australian journalist Cheng Lei's heartfelt letter from Chinese imprisonment sheds light on her longing for family and Australia's landscapes, amidst strained diplomatic relations.

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Cheng Lei, an Australian journalist imprisoned in China, has penned a heartfelt letter marking three years since her enigmatic arrest. In this poignant communication, she expresses her yearning for her children and Australia's captivating "psychedelic sunsets," shedding light on her bleak prison conditions and deepening the existing strain between Australia and China.

    Cheng's "love letter" to Australia unveils her yearning for sunlight, stating, "I miss the sun." Despite sunlight filtering through her cell window, she is only able to stand in its warmth for a mere 10 hours annually.

    The former anchor of China's state broadcaster CGTN was apprehended in 2020 on charges of "supplying state secrets overseas," though the specifics remain undisclosed. Her partner, Nick Coyle, shared her letter through Australian news outlets and social media, providing insights into her circumstances.

    Detained during a period of heightened Sino-Australian tensions, Cheng's arrest has sparked suspicions of political motivations. Her case draws parallels with that of Yang Jun, a Chinese-born Australian writer detained in China since 2019 under vaguely defined espionage charges.

    Despite recent improvements in China-Australia relations, Cheng's incarceration continues to strain the diplomatic ties. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized the nation's collective desire to see Cheng reunited with her children and advocated for her rights and well-being.

    In her poignant letter, Cheng reveals her profound longing for Australia's natural landscapes, mentioning the absence of trees for three years and yearning for bushwalks, beaches, and serene sunsets. She discloses that her bedding is aired only once annually in the prison.

    The emotional note concludes with her heartfelt sentiment: "Most of all I miss my children." Cheng has been in custody since August 2020 and was formally arrested in February 2021. Her trial in March, conducted behind closed doors and inaccessible even to Australia's ambassador, deferred the verdict and her potential sentence, which could extend to life imprisonment.

    Cheng's partner, Coyle, highlighted the urgency of her situation, noting the passing time and missed milestones for her family. Cheng's case was discussed by Minister Wong during her meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi at an ASEAN summit in Jakarta, reinforcing Australia's commitment to advocate for Cheng's rights and well-being.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
