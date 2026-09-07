An Indian woman living in Canada has shared why she feels homesick, saying she does not actually miss India as a country but “about six people and one room.” She recalled sitting in her mother’s kitchen, listening to her father read the newspaper and fighting over the family jhula.

For many Indians living abroad, homesickness is not always about missing an entire country. Sometimes, it is about missing a familiar room, a parent’s voice, a favourite routine and the small moments that once seemed ordinary. An Indian woman living in Canada, Manya, recently captured this feeling in an emotional Instagram video that has resonated with people who live away from their families.

Manya explained that she eventually realised she was not homesick for India as a country. Instead, she was missing “about six people and one room.” Her reflection focused on the people and everyday experiences that made her childhood home feel irreplaceable.

Watch the viral video here:

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She said that during her next visit to India, she would rather skip the usual rush of shopping and visiting everyone's homes. Instead, she wants to sit in her mother’s kitchen at 11 in the morning for as long as her mother allows.

Manya also clarified that her video was based on her personal experience and was not meant to compare India with Canada.

Her post struck a chord with other social media users. One person wrote, “When I go to India, I go for my family, my friends and my home.” Another said, “I echo the same feelings.” A third user added, “The thought of being away from my parents even for a while made me emotional.”

Manya’s story highlights how homesickness can be deeply personal. Sometimes, what people miss most is not a place, but the people, sounds, routines and ordinary moments that made that place feel like home.

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