The aircraft involved was a Boeing 767-300 freighter operated by 21 Air for Amazon Prime Air. It had arrived at Miami International Airport from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when it overran the runway at around 2 pm local time.

A shocking video showing the moment an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crashed at Miami International Airport has surfaced, capturing the aircraft hurtling off the runway before striking vehicles and bursting into flames. The crash occurred on Sunday, September 6, and left at least five people dead and five others injured, according to authorities.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 767-300 freighter operated by 21 Air for Amazon Prime Air. It had arrived at Miami International Airport from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when it overran the runway at around 2 pm local time. After leaving the runway, the plane crossed a road used by warehouse workers and businesses around the airport and struck multiple vehicles before coming to a stop and catching fire.

Video footage from the scene shows the aircraft moving rapidly beyond the runway, followed by a huge fire and thick clouds of dark smoke. Emergency crews rushed to the crash site as flames engulfed parts of the aircraft. More than 200 emergency personnel and over 60 emergency units responded to the incident, while firefighters also worked to deal with a fuel leak.

Watch the viral video here:

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Authorities said five people were killed and five others were taken to hospitals. Three of the injured were critically hurt, while two others suffered less severe injuries. Officials initially said it was unclear whether those who died were inside the aircraft or in the vehicles struck after the plane left the runway.

Amazon confirmed that the aircraft had “experienced an incident while attempting to land” but initially did not provide details about casualties. Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said, “This is a fast-moving situation, and we're still gathering details. We're working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened.”

The crash triggered major disruption at Miami International Airport, with airport operations temporarily halted as emergency teams responded. More than 160 flights were cancelled and hundreds more delayed, according to reports. Some flights were diverted to other airports during the disruption.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash to determine what caused the aircraft to overrun the runway. Weather conditions, including thunderstorms and strong wind gusts, were among the factors being examined, but authorities have not established a definitive cause.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials are expected to examine the aircraft, flight data and operating conditions as they work to establish exactly what happened during the landing.

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