How Donald Trump's return as US President could influence India-US Ties?

Donald Trump's return to power in the 2024 US elections raises several questions for India. From trade to diplomacy, how could a second Trump term influence India-US relations?

In a surprising political resurgence, Donald Trump has triumphed in the 2024 US presidential election, securing victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in a closely fought contest. This victory represents a dramatic reversal for the former president, who departed the White House in 2020 following his defeat by Joe Biden.

Relations between the US and India have deepened in recent years. Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a friendly relationship, as seen during events like "Howdy Modi" and "Namaste Trump." India-US relations strengthened considerably during Trump's presidency. Let's explore the potential impact of Trump's return on areas like trade, immigration, military cooperation, and diplomacy with India.

India-US Trade Relations

Trump's foreign policy has prioritized American interests and reduced entanglement in international agreements. During his first term, he withdrew from or revised key international agreements, including the Paris Climate Agreement and the Iran nuclear deal. In a second Trump term, such policies could continue to disrupt traditional US alliances and agreements, including those with India.

Trump's presidency could impact India-US trade. Last month, Trump alleged that India imposes the highest tariffs on foreign products. If he comes to power, he might impose similar taxes on products from India.

If the Trump administration does this, it could affect India's IT, pharmaceutical, and textile sectors, which rely on the US market. On the other hand, Trump's continued push to decouple from China could open new avenues for India to establish itself as a manufacturing hub, attracting US businesses aiming to diversify supply chains away from China.

Immigration: Challenges for Indian Professionals May Increase

Trump has maintained a strict stance on immigration. His actions, such as halting the H-1B visa program, have affected Indian professionals. His first administration attempted to increase wage requirements and impose additional restrictions on foreign workers. This created challenges for Indian IT professionals and technology firms. If these measures are re-implemented, they could affect Indians working in the US. This could impact tech firms that rely on skilled Indian workers.

Military Relations and Defense Cooperation

Military cooperation between India and the US has increased in recent years. India has purchased several weapons from the US, such as Chinook and Apache helicopters. Defense deals like the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and the GE-HAL agreement for jet engine production have been signed. Trump's stance on NATO suggests he might adopt a cautious approach to military agreements. India-US military cooperation may continue due to the shared goal of countering China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

During Trump's previous term, the Quad alliance, consisting of the US, India, Japan, and Australia, made significant strides to counter China's influence. A potential second term for Trump could see further advancements in defense cooperation, including arms sales, technology transfer, and joint military exercises. Additionally, Trump has consistently taken a firm approach to combating terrorism.

