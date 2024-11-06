Donald Trump promises 'golden age' for US after defeating Kamala Harris to become 47th President (WATCH)

In a stunning political comeback, Donald Trump has emerged victorious in the 2024 US presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a tightly contested race.

First Published Nov 6, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

In a stunning political comeback, Donald Trump on Wednesday emerged victorious in the 2024 US presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a tightly contested race. This marks a remarkable turn of events for the former president, who left the White House in 2020 after losing to Joe Biden. According to several US media outlets, Trump crossed the majority mark to clinch with 277 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris reportedly bagged 226 electoral votes. The official final tally is yet to come out.

Trump's victory as the 47th President of the United States not only cements his place as a key figure in American politics but also places him in a unique position to make history as only the second US president to serve non-consecutive terms. With this win, Trump also becomes the first person in 132 years of US history to reclaim the presidency after a previous loss.

In West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump was expected to speak to his supporters at a convention center, the crowd cheered and chanted, "USA! USA! USA!" when Fox News declared him the winner.

Donald Trump vows 'to do the best job'

On stage in West Palm Beach, Trump declared victory and pledged to bring a “golden age” to the United States. “This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond,” Trump said.

“And now it’s going to reach a new level of importance, because we’re going to help our country. We’ll help our country … we have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders. We’re going to fix everything about our country. And we made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible, and it is now clear that we’ve achieved the most incredible political thing," he added.

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president, and every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you and with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America," he continued.

WATCH: Trump declares victory over Kamala Harris

"I want to thank the millions of hard-working Americans across the nation who have always been the heart and soul of this really great movement. We’ve been through so much together, and today you showed up in record numbers to deliver a victory. … this was something special. And we’re going to, we’re going to pay you back. We’re going to do the best job … we’re going to turn it around. It’s got to be turned around. It’s got to be turned around fast. And we’re going to turn it around. We’re going to do it in every way, with so many ways, but we’re going to do it in every way. This will forever be remembered as the day the American people regained control of their country," Trump further said.

Trump struck something of a conciliatory note to the millions of Americans who did not vote for him, saying he will devote himself to the presidency and unite the country.

“The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit and fighting that I have in my soul to the job that you’ve entrusted to me,” Trump said.

“I will govern by a simple model, promises made, promises kept. We’re going to keep our promises. Nothing will stop me from keeping my word. To you, the people, we will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful and free again. And I’m asking every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavor. That’s what it is. It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It’s time to unite, and we’re going to try," he added.

Meanwhile, JD Vance, Trump’s running mate said, "Well, Mr President, I appreciate you allowing me to join you on this incredible journey. I thank you for the trust that you placed in me, and I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America, and under president Trump’s leadership, we’re never going to stop fighting for you, for your dreams, for the future of your children, and after the greatest political comeback in American history, we’re going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history under Donald Trump’s leadership."

Trump’s comeback is all the more extraordinary given the legal challenges that have plagued his campaign. Despite facing four criminal indictments—two at the federal level and two state charges—Trump has defied the odds and secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency. His victory means he will return to the White House for a second term, joining Grover Cleveland, the only other president to serve non-consecutive terms, in the history books. Cleveland, who served as president from 1885-1889 and again from 1893-1897, made a similar return after a defeat in his first bid for re-election.

Trump's victory was propelled by strong showings in key states traditionally known for their conservative leanings. He dominated the electoral map, securing victories in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and several other southern and midwestern states. Harris, on the other hand, claimed victory in more liberal strongholds, including New York, New Jersey, and Illinois. The race was fierce, with both sides fighting hard for the necessary 270 electoral votes, but in the end, Trump’s strategy and ability to galvanize his base proved decisive.

  • Some of the key states won by Donald Trump:

    • Georgia: Trump won the key swing state of Georgia, flipping a state that voted for Democratic in 2020
    • North Carolina: Trump held off Harris’s efforts to flip the state, securing a crucial win.
    • Florida: The state, which had shifted right in recent elections, continued to favor the Republican Party.
    • Texas: Trump maintained control of the traditionally red state.
    • South Carolina: A solid victory for the GOP in this reliably Republican state.
    • Indiana: Trump clinched another win in this deep red state.
    • Ohio: Republican-backed Bernie Moreno flipped a seat from Democrat Sherrod Brown.

  • Some of the key states won by Kamala Harris:

    • California: Harris won her home state in a decisive victory.
    • Virginia: A stronghold for Democrats, where Harris secured a win.
    • New York: The Democratic nominee maintained control in the state.
    • New Mexico: Another win for Harris in a state that has consistently supported Democrats.
    • Colorado: The state, a bellwether for Democrats, went to Harris.
    • Maryland: Voters here approved measures in support of abortion rights, continuing their blue state trend.

Trump’s success is not just about regaining power; it also represents a sharp political rebuke of his opponents and rivals within his party and the Democratic establishment, who had previously sought to tarnish his legacy and obstruct his path back to the White House.

Here's a look at full list of states won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the US Elections 2024:

S No. US State Winner: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris Total electors
1 Alabama Donald Trump 9 votes
2 Kentucky Donald Trump 8 votes
3 North Dakota Donald Trump 3 votes
4 Alaska Donald Trump (leading) 3 votes
5 Louisiana Donald Trump 8 votes
6 Ohio Donald Trump 17 votes
7 Arizona Donald Trump (leading) 11 votes
8 Maine Kamala Harris 4 votes
9 Oklahoma Donald Trump 7 votes
10 Arkansas Donald Trump 6 votes
11 Maryland Kamala Harris 10 votes
12 Oregon Kamala Harris 8 votes
13 California Kamala Harris 54 votes
14 Massachusetts Kamala Harris 11 votes
15 Pennsylvania Donald Trump 19 votes
16 Colorado Kamala Harris 10 votes
17 Michigan Donald Trump (leading) 15 votes
18 Rhode Island Kamala Harris 4 votes
19 Connecticut Kamala Harris 7 votes
20 Minnesota Kamala Harris 10 votes
21 South Carolina Donald Trump 9 votes
22 Delaware Kamala Harris 3 votes
23 Mississippi Donald Trump 6 votes
24 South Dakota Donald Trump 3 votes
25

District of Columbia

 Kamala Harris 3 votes
26 Missouri Donald Trump 10 votes
27 Tennessee Donald Trump 11 votes
28 Florida Donald Trump 30 votes
29 Montana Donald Trump 4 votes
30 Texas Donald Trump 40 votes
31 Georgia Donald Trump 16 votes
32 Nebraska Donald Trump 5 votes
33 Utah Donald Trump 6 votes
34 Hawaii Kamala Harris 4 votes
35 Nevada Donald Trump (leading) 6 votes
36 Vermont Kamala Harris 3 votes
37 Idaho Donald Trump 4 votes
38 New Hampshire Kamala Harris 4 votes
39 Virginia Kamala Harris 13 votes
40 Illinois Kamala Harris 19 votes
41 New Jersey Kamala Harris 14 votes
42 Washington Kamala Harris 12 votes
43 Indiana Donald Trump 11 votes
44 New Mexico Kamala Harris 5 votes
45 West Virginia Donald Trump 4 votes
46 Iowa Donald Trump 6 votes
47 New York Kamala Harris 28 votes
48 Wisconsin Donald Trump (leading) 10 votes
49 Kansas Donald Trump 6 votes
50 North Carolina Donald Trump 16 votes
51 Wyoming Donald Trump 3 votes

(Please note: Final results of a few states are still awaited. Source: AP News)

Legal implications of a Donald Trump presidency

Trump’s election also brings a complex legal dimension. With four criminal indictments, including cases related to hush-money payments and election interference, his return to office could potentially shield him from some of these legal proceedings, at least while he holds office.

The most immediate concern is his sentencing in the New York hush-money case, set for November 26. Trump faces felony charges for allegedly paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels to silence an affair before the 2016 election. However, experts earlier suggested that winning the presidency could delay or even put a halt to his legal troubles, as he could argue that his position as president makes it impractical to address personal legal matters.

In addition to the New York case, Trump faces two major federal charges related to his actions surrounding the 2020 election. One of these cases involves allegations that Trump attempted to overturn the election results, a charge that could be complicated by a US Supreme Court ruling granting presidents broad immunity for actions taken in office. Trump’s legal team has indicated that the new administration will take steps to stifle these prosecutions, including potentially firing special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the investigations.

Moreover, the case concerning Trump's handling of classified documents could also be stalled or dismissed under his administration, particularly with the Trump-nominated US District Judge Aileen Cannon ruling in his favour earlier this year.

What next for Donald Trump?

With the 2024 election behind him, Trump now faces the complex task of navigating a nation in the midst of multiple challenges—both legal and political. His first few months in office will likely focus on quelling opposition from both Democrats and certain factions within his own party. Additionally, Trump’s ability to maintain his hold over the country’s legal system, particularly in the face of ongoing criminal cases, will be a critical issue moving forward.

Despite his legal hurdles, Trump’s return to the presidency signals a new era in American politics—one that could see him wielding immense influence over the future direction of the country, including policies on immigration, foreign relations, and domestic issues.

As Trump settles back into the White House, it is clear that his presidency will continue to be defined by controversy and legal challenges, but for now, he stands as the 46th President of the United States, ready to make his mark once again.

