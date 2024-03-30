Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hostage crisis unfolds in Netherlands, Prompts evacuation of 150 homes as police investigate terror angle

    Tension grips Ede, central Netherlands, as three hostages are freed amid an ongoing hostage situation, prompting evacuations and a town center lockdown. No terrorist motive is suspected yet according to the Dutch police.

    Hostage crisis unfolds in Netherlands, Prompts evacuation of 150 homes as police investigate terror angle avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    In a tense turn of events in Ede, central Netherlands, three hostages have been released while a hostage situation involving several people continues to grip the town. The incident has prompted a swift response from authorities, with houses evacuated, and the town center cordoned off.

    The unfolding drama began when several people were taken hostage in Ede, leading to the evacuation of houses and the closure of the town center. Police have emphasized that there is currently no evidence suggesting a terrorist motive behind the incident.

    The exact number of individuals being held hostage remains unclear, although local media reports indicate the involvement of approximately four to five people. As the situation unfolds, authorities have taken measures to ensure the safety of residents, including evacuating around 150 houses and deploying riot police and explosives experts.

    Train traffic has been diverted, and residents are advised to steer clear of the town center. Despite widespread speculation, authorities have reiterated that there is no indication of a terrorist motive at this time.

    The Netherlands has had its share of terror-related incidents in recent years, including a shooting spree in Utrecht in 2019 and foiled terror plots involving suicide and car bombs. These incidents solidify the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in maintaining public safety.

    As the situation in Ede continues to develop, authorities are working towards the safety of the trapped hostages. The release of three hostages has come out as a significant development in the ongoing hostage situation in Ede, central Netherlands.

    The incident has garnered widespread attention, with concerns about public safety and the motives behind the hostage-taking. While details remain scarce, officials have emphasized that there is currently no evidence to suggest a terrorist motive.

    With the train, vehicular traffic diverted and the town center closed off, efforts are underway to contain the situation and prevent any further escalation. Authorities are urging caution and cooperation to the people of Ede as the operation is underway.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Islamic State calls for massacre of 'infidels' by 'lone wolves'; Indian security agencies on high alert vkp

    Islamic State calls for massacre of 'infidels' by 'lone wolves'; Indian security agencies on high alert

    Hamas terrorist makes shocking confession of Sexual violence against Israeli woman, shares chilling details avv

    Hamas terrorist makes shocking confession of Sexual violence against Israeli woman, shares chilling details

    Russian authorities detain additional suspect in Concert hall massacre which killed 143 people avv

    Russian authorities detain additional suspect in Concert hall massacre which killed 143 people

    British volunters join Russian forces to fight against Ukraine, Vow to sacrifice life for Putin's cause avv

    British volunters join Russian forces to fight against Ukraine, Vow to sacrifice life for Putin's cause

    Revealed Why did Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and how much will it cost to fix it snt

    Revealed: Why did Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and how much will it cost to fix it?

    Recent Stories

    Islamic State calls for massacre of 'infidels' by 'lone wolves'; Indian security agencies on high alert vkp

    Islamic State calls for massacre of 'infidels' by 'lone wolves'; Indian security agencies on high alert

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP forms election manifesto committee under Rajnath Singh; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP forms election manifesto committee under Rajnath Singh; check details

    Sonu Sood takes a stand for Hardik Pandya as he faces online abuse, 'They are our heroes' RKK

    Sonu Sood takes a stand for Hardik Pandya as he faces online abuse, 'They are our heroes'

    Women footballers accuse AIFF official Deepak Sharma assault in Goa hotel: Report osf

    Women footballers accuse AIFF official Deepak Sharma of assault in Goa hotel: Report

    Aadujeevitham BO collection day 2: Prithviraj starrer mints over Rs 14 crore in 2 days rkn

    Aadujeevitham BO collection day 2: Prithviraj starrer mints over Rs 14 crore in 2 days

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon